Linda Church Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Linda Church was born on 12th June 1960 in Los Angeles, USA. And she completed her graduation from the University of Florida. Besides all, Linda is a retired morning weather anchor.

Moreover, she is working for the WPIX (New York) PIX11. Besides all, the actress is additionally a co-host of the show “Summer Fun for teenagers. She married Jim Dolan. They have two kids Paul Dolan and Colleen Dolan, but now they both are got separated. She also gives her appearance in different films like the Incest hit squad, etc. She had a net worth of 2.5 million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Linda Church Weight: 138 lbs or (63 kg)

Linda Church Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches

Linda Church Bra Size: 34 B

Linda Church Shoe Size: 9 US

Linda Church Body Measurements: 36-25-37 inches or (91-64-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: