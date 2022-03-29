Linda Blair Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Linda Blair is an American actress and activist who was born on 22 January 1959. Her real name is Linda Denise Blair, and her birthplace is St. Louis, Missouri, United States. Her parents’ names are James Blair ad Elinore Blair.

She became popular due to her horror film, the Exorcist. Her father worked as a job placement executive, and her mother was a real estate agent. Linda started modeling at the age of five and appeared in several commercials.

At the age of six, she also worked in the print media, securing a contract with the New York Times for a series of print ads. Linda worked with many well-reputed brands such as Sears, Macy’s catalogs, and J.C> Penny.

On behalf of horror films, she was nominated for the Academy Award and won the Golden Globe and People’s Choice Award.

Linda worked in much famous television series such as Born Innocent, Sarah T – Portrait of a Teenage Alcoholic, and Stranger in Our House. She established the foundation named Linda Blair World Heart Foundation.

Linda Blair Body Measurements



Linda Blair Weight: 58kg

Linda Blair Height:5’7″

Linda Blair Bra size: 34C

Linda Blair Shoe size: 6.5

Linda Blair Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches

Personal Information

