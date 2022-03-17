Biography

Lildedjanet  Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship

By Sadia Nazir 0

Lildedjanet is a certified Instagram model who was born in 2000. The beautiful girl has a massive fan following on her account. She is very active and very confident. Janet always attracts her fans with proactive photos, and they really love her.

She has almost 199000 followers on her social media. It is a short intro of Lildedjanet. There is no history of her family and educational background. Most of the time, she also keeps her life private.

Here is some information about Lildejanet’s height, weight, body measurements, net worth, and others.

Lildedjanet  Body Measurements

Full Name Lyon Daniels
Date of Birth 2000
 Age 21 years old
Birthplace America
Profession Instagram Model
Height 5’2”
 Weight 50 kg
Bra Size 34 C
Body Measurements 34-28-40
Shoe Size 6.5 US
 Spouse Single
Net Worth $1million

Relationship Status

Lildedjanet is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship yet. She is still single, and she handles these controversial issues with maturity.

Net Worth

Lildedjanet’s earning came from her social media life. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Janet is $1 million. The girl wors so hard for it. You can follow Janet on social media account where you see her beautiful and hot pictures.

