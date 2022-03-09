Biography

Lena Headey Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
201

Lena Headey was born on 3rd October 1973 in Hamilton, Bermuda. She’s an English actress who’s dressy known for her business Cersei Lannister which she played in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones from 2011 till 2019. The actress has admitted the five times nomination for Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

She made her board’s debut in 1992 in the conundrum drama Waterland. After that, she made beaucoup fantastic glimmers like The Remains of the Day, Pride and Prejudice, The Jungle Book, Imagine Me & You, and Zombies, Fighting with My Family, etc.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Lena Headey Weight: 119 lbs or (55 kg)
  • Lena Headey Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches
  • Lena Headey Bra Size: 32 B
  • Lena Headey Shoe Size: 7.5 US
  • Lena Headey Body Measurements: 33-24-33 inches or (84-61-84 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Lena Headey Date of Birth: 3rd October 1973
  • Lena Headey Age: 47 years
  • Lena Headey Nationality: English
  • Lena Headey Eye color: Green
  • Lena Headey Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Lena Headey Horoscope: Libra
  • Lena Headey Spouse/Boyfriend: Jerome Flynn (2014), Pedro Pascal (2014), Peter Loughran (2007-2012), Johnny Cicco (2004-2007), and Jason Flemyng (1994-2003).

