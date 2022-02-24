Leah Renee Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leah Renee is a renowned Canadian actress and singer. Her full name is Leah Renee Cudmore. She was born on 1st October 1985 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She started her acting career in 1996. She had performed recurring roles in T.V. series like Runaway, Blue West Virginia, and M.V.P. Besides all, she is also famous but Leah Cudmore.

Moreover, in February 2009, she released her first song (Imaginary Boyfriend). She is in a relationship with her boyfriend, Nick Zano. He is the most famous and talented actor. Later on, she married him. And they have two kids (one daughter and son). Leah owns a net worth of 3 Million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Leah Renee Weight: 124lbs or (56 kg)

Leah Renee Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Leah Renee Horoscope: Libra

Leah Renee Shoe Size: Unknown

Leah Renee Bra Size: 32 C

Leah Renee Body measurements: 35-24-35 inches or (89-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: