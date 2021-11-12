Laws on Selling Antique Taxidermy State by State

When it comes time to lay a pet to rest, many owners will want to do everything in their power to preserve their memory. This is where the assistance of professionals comes in handy. Freeze-dried pet preservation is one of the best ways to ensure a long-lasting connection with your four-legged friend.

However, there are laws that govern taxidermy and they can vary from state to state. In order to make readers’ lives easier, this guide is here to provide a closer look at the different sets of rules.

Alabama

A finished taxidermized animal is allowed, as long as no federal laws have been broken.

Alaska

Game trophies, mounts/parts of brown grizzly bears, big game animal skulls, and big game trophies are not legal to sell in Alaska. Exceptions can be made in the case of an estate sale, though.

Arizona

Taxidermy that is obtained legally, not endangered, or federally restricted or protected can be legally sold in Arizona.

Arkansas

Taxidermy that is obtained legally, not endangered, or federally restricted or protected can be legally sold in Arkansas.

California

Products or handicraft items made from fur-bearing mammals and non-game mammals, their carcass or parts thereof, lawfully taken under the authority of a trapping license, may be purchased or sold at any time.

Colorado

Bear gallbladders, bighorn sheep, bighorn sheep capes, and velvet antlers are the only forbidden items in this state.

Connecticut

This state is only concerned with endangered and protected species.

Delaware

As long as the resident is not looking to sell white-tailed deer or Sika deer parts, they will not be in violation of the law.

Florida

Black bear parts, carcasses, out-of-season bobcats and otters, alligators, and non-examined saltwater fish and reptiles are prohibited in Florida.

Georgia

No taxidermy can be sold in this state, unless it is a form of deer.

Hawaii

Hawaii is not a state that has any discernible laws on the books that govern this practice. (808) 587-0076 is the contact number for anyone who would like to ask further questions.

Idaho

Bighorn sheep are the only restriction here.

Illinois

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Illinois.

Indiana

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Indiana. Any animal is allowed as long as no federal laws are being broken.

Iowa

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Indiana. Any animal is allowed as long as no federal laws are being broken.

Kansas

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Kansas.

Kentucky

Black bear, bobcat, white-tailed deer, elk, and turkey require special registration. These are the only restrictions in place.

Louisiana

Wild game parts, pieces, or mounts are prohibited in Louisiana.

Maine

Any type of taxidermy can be sold in Maine, as long as it is not any type of antlers that have not been mounted.

Maryland

No taxidermy is sold here unless it is something that the taxidermist is choosing to sell because it was not picked up.

Massachusetts

No mounted wildlife species can be sold and clients must prove that the specimen came from a game farm. Be sure to look into the regulations regarding mounted animals vs finished product.

Michigan

There are no restrictions as long as the specimen still has its tags.

Minnesota

All legally obtained animals that do not violate federal restrictions are allowed.

Mississippi

No taxidermy can be sold here, no exceptions.

Missouri

Dated bills of sale that identify the seller are needed for legally obtained feathers, squirrel pelts, rabbit pelts, groundhog pelts, turkey bones, turkey heads and deer heads, antlers, hides, or feet. Legally taken wildlife and wildlife parts, such as antlers and deer heads can also be sold after being tanned and mounted.

Montana

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Montana.

Nebraska

The state’s 37505 statute provides all necessary information.

Nevada

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Nevada.

New Hampshire

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of New Hampshire.

New Jersey

Nothing can be sold that is indigenous to New Jersey. Animal pelts and lower portion of white-tailed deer feet are allowed but no additional parts.

New Mexico

Proper licensing and evidence is needed to possess game. Carcasses, meat, and internal organs of game mammals and game birds can only be donated, never bartered, or sold. Sealing must take place within 10 days of the initial harvest.

New York

This state has issued the following list of items that cannot be sold as a form of taxidermy: Leopard, Snow Leopard, Clouded Leopard, Tiger, Asiatic Lion, Cheetah, Alligators, Caiman or Crocodile, tortoises of the genus Gopherus, marine turtles of the family Cheloniidae and the family Dermochelidae, Vicuna, Wolf, Red Wolf, or Kangaroo or Polar Bear, Mountain Lion, sometimes called Cougar, Jaguar, Ocelot, or Margay, Sumatran Rhinoceros, or Black Rhinoceros.

North Carolina

Special permits are needed to sell taxidermy in North Carolina.

North Dakota

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of North Dakota.

Ohio

The only specimens that can be sold here are the fur-bearers. Deer hides, feet, and antlers are allowed, as long documentation of previous owners’ contact info and state of kill can be provided, plus a tag.

Oklahoma

No taxidermy is allowed here but an estate sale is permissible with the proper permit.

Oregon

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Oregon.

Pennsylvania

The animal can be sold without a permit as long as it was lawfully taken from its location. Proper tags are needed, indicating where it came from.

Rhode Island

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Rhode Island.

South Carolina

No bears, bear parts, white-tailed deer mounts with the antlers still attached to the skull plate, wild turkey parts, or alligator skulls can be sold here.

South Dakota

Lawfully taken big game animals can be sold but only the skins can be made available. Lawfully taken fish can be sold as well, in addition to velvet antlers that have been tagged by a conservation officer. Taxidermists are legally required to provide proper proof of origin.

Tennessee

Taxidermy bear or deer with velvet antlers cannot be sold.

Texas

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in the state of Texas.

Utah

No restrictions here, except for antlers that are still attached to skull plates. They can only be sold during certain seasons.

Vermont

This state does not have any restrictions in place.

Virginia

No sales can be made if the animal is native to Virginia. Only finished products can be sold by licensed taxidermists.

Washington, D.C.

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in Washington, D.C.

Washington

Bighorn sheep mountain goat, velvet antlers of elk, or deer non-edible portions are prohibited here.

West Virginia

Endangered and threatened species are the only restriction in West Virginia.

Wisconsin

No game birds or fish are allowed but inherited specimens within the family are legal.

Wyoming

Out-of-state specimens require the proper tags.

Freeze Dry Pet Preservation: Top 3 Laws to Abide By

When it comes time for a pet owner to make their final decisions about freeze-dried pet preservation, there are three different laws that they will need to abide by. These are the considerations that need to be made at all times:

Choosing a True Professional

By choosing a professional and compassionate taxidermist who has the proper level of experience, the usual pitfalls can finally be avoided. They will have the background knowledge that a pet owner needs. They are also able to walk a pet owner through any and all questions that they may have. This leads directly into the next law that pet owners need to be abiding by in these instances….

It’s a Counseling Business

“It’s as much a counseling business as it is a science business,” says Chuck Rupert. As an experienced taxidermist that works in the state of Pennsylvania, he knows what he speaks of. He is a prime example of the type of taxidermist that should always be chosen. He’s not here to serve as the ambulance chaser and any taxidermist who does should be avoided, which dovetails nicely into the final law:

Move Quickly (But Don’t Rush)

Rupert knows that his clients are grief-stricken but he offers one very simple recommendation that is easy enough to follow. Clients do not have to feel rushed but they should be making a quick decision. By getting the animal frozen as quickly as possible, they buy themselves all of the time that they need. Once the animal is on ice, the client has months to make their final decision.

By allowing experienced taxidermists to handle these concerns, a pet owner is able to enjoy the necessary peace of mind. It’s the peace of mind that comes with knowing that every question has been answered and no stone has been left unturned. There is no need to fret once the right taxidermist has been contacted because the rest takes care of itself.