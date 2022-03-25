Lauren Alaina Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Lauren Alaina is an American songwriter, singer, and actress who was born on 8 November 1994. Her full name is Lauren Alaina Kristine Suddeth, and her birthplace is Rossville, Georgia, USA.

Her father, J.J Suddeth, is a process technician in Chattanooga, and her mother’s name is Kristy. She went to Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School. Lauren started singing when she was three years old. She won the Southern Stars Pageant Competition at the age of eight.

She was the first-ever winner of the WinniStar youth talent award in 2009. Her very first album named Wildflower, was released on 11 October 2011. The album was ranked at 5th position in the US Billboard 200. Alaina was involved with Alexandr Hipkins in 2012.

The couple engaged in 2018 but broke up in early 2019. Now Lauren is currently dating John Crist. Lauren has a massive fan following on social media. The estimated net worth of Lauren Alaina is $800 thousand.

Lauren Alaina Body Measurements

Lauren Alaina Weight: 58kg

Lauren Alaina Height: 5’6″

Lauren Alaina Bra size: 36C

Lauren Alaina Shoe size: 10 US

Lauren Alaina Body measurements: 34-25-34 inches

Personal Information

Lauren Alaina Birth Date: 8 November 1994

Lauren Alaina Age: 26 years

Lauren Alaina Nationality: American

Lauren Alaina Horoscope: Scorpio

Lauren Alaina Spouse/Boyfriend: Alexander Hopkins (2012-2019)

Lauren Alaina Eye color: Blue

Lauren Alaina Hair color: Blonde