Laura Slade Wiggins Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

The popular American actress and singer Laura Slade Wiggins was born on 8 August 1988 in Athens, Georgia, United States. She got fame because of her role in Stand, Shameless, The Tomorrow People, Starving in Suburbia, and Rings.

Laura went to high school in Georgia, where she was also a member of the Oconee Youth Playhouse that was the community theatre. Moreover, she developed her interest in acting and played a little role when she graduated at Pasadena City College in California.

Professional Life

Laura Slade started her career in 2016 with a tv appearance. The first tv series of Laura was Not Like Everyone Else and then appeared in another named Girl, Positive in which played the role of Lindsey Carter in 2017.

Moreover, in some other tv shows, Copper and Stone, The Finder, Blackbox, The Cheating Pact, the Tomorrow People, Law and Order, and many more are included. Not only this, but she also featured in the most popular series Chicago P.D.

Laura Slade Wiggins Body Measurements

Full Name Laura Slade Wiggins Date of Birth 8 August 1988 Age 33 years old Birthplace Athens, Georgia, United States Profession Actress, Singer Height 5’2” Weight 45kg Bra Size 34 A Body Measurements 33-22-31 Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Kyle Weishaar Net Worth $2 million

Relationship Status

Laura Slade Wiggins married Kyle Weishaar in Colbert, Georgia. He is a professional stuntman and has worked for many Hollywood stars. The couple got married on 23 June 2019.

Net Worth

Laura earns money from both of her singing and acting careers. The estimated net worth of Laura is $2 million.