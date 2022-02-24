Biography

Laura Slade Wiggins Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

By Christina Debby
1

The popular American actress and singer Laura Slade Wiggins was born on 8 August 1988 in Athens, Georgia, United States. She got fame because of her role in Stand, Shameless, The Tomorrow People, Starving in Suburbia, and Rings.

Laura went to high school in Georgia, where she was also a member of the Oconee Youth Playhouse that was the community theatre. Moreover, she developed her interest in acting and played a little role when she graduated at Pasadena City College in California.

Professional Life

Laura Slade cute

Laura Slade started her career in 2016 with a tv appearance. The first tv series of Laura was Not Like Everyone Else and then appeared in another named Girl, Positive in which played the role of Lindsey Carter in 2017.

Moreover, in some other tv shows, Copper and Stone, The Finder, Blackbox, The Cheating Pact, the Tomorrow People, Law and Order, and many more are included. Not only this, but she also featured in the most popular series Chicago P.D.

Laura Slade Wiggins Body Measurements

Laura Slade height

 Full Name Laura Slade Wiggins
 Date of Birth  8 August 1988
 Age 33 years old
 Birthplace Athens, Georgia, United States
 Profession Actress, Singer
 Height 5’2”
 Weight  45kg
 Bra Size 34 A
 Body Measurements 33-22-31
 Shoe Size N/A
 Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Kyle Weishaar
 Net Worth  $2 million

Relationship Status

Laura Slade Wiggins married Kyle Weishaar in Colbert, Georgia. He is a professional stuntman and has worked for many Hollywood stars. The couple got married on 23 June 2019.

Net Worth

Laura earns money from both of her singing and acting careers. The estimated net worth of Laura is $2 million.

Laura Slade arms

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Leah Renee Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Loren Gray Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Yvonne De Carlo Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Marie Osmond Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.