Everything You Want To Know About Lalo Mora

Lalo Mora is a Mexican singer and performer who is best recognized for his accordion-powered northern style of music and for being a member of the group Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon. He is also known for his famous singles “Laurita Garza” and “El Preso de Nuevo Leon.” His popularity increased after Lalo composed the Jenni Rivera song “1 Vida, 3 Historias: Despedida de Culiacan”.

At four, he first started singing. He performed at various restaurants and bars throughout Mexico in his teen years. Lalo joined his first group, Lupe & Lalo, and in 1980, he was the lead singer of the group Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Eduardo Mora Hernández

Date of birth: January 24, 1947

Place of birth: Los Ramones, Nuevo León, Mexico

Age: 75 years

Nationality: Mexican

Horoscope: Aquarius

Occupation: Singer

Spouse/Girlfriend: Aurora Lozano

Height: 5 feet and 5 inches or 167.6cm

Weight: Not Available

Instagram: @lalomoraoficial

Twitter: @LaIoMora

Net Worth: $1 million-$3 million

Further details about Lalo Mora

● On January 24, 1947, Lalo was born in Los Ramones, Nuevo León, under the name

Eduardo Mora Hernández.

● Lalo seemingly leads a joyful married life with his wife, Aurora Lozano.

● Together, they have raised Aurora Mora Lozano (named after her mother) and two sons,

Eduardo Narciclar Mora Cedeño and Lalo Mora Junior.

● His son, Lalo Mora, Jr., who followed in his father’s footsteps, is a lead singer and sexto

player for Los Herederos de Nuevo León.

● The father-son duo often performs together in tremendous various memorable events.

● Lalo also finds comfort in the moments he spends with his grandchildren.

● He started singing in bars and got fame around his hometown, where he made a duet

known as Lupe y Lalo.

● With his brilliant performances of mastery over corridos and ranchera songs, Lalo got a

breakthrough in 1980. As a lead vocalist, he got invited to join Los Invasores de Nuevo

León, the newly formed group.

● Soon, the band continues to become the biggest name in regional Mexican music.

Eventually, the band’s success granted Lalo great publicity in Mexico and the United

States.

● Meanwhile, he took a considerable risk and let go of his position in the band amidst its

most significant accomplishment. However, in the 1993’s, he left the band, and as a solo

artist, Lalo became even more famous in the industry. In his solo career, he gained

representation from the Disa Records label.

● His net worth is $1 million-$3 million. Mainly Lalo’s primary source of income is his

career as a singer.

● Lalo is very active on social media platforms. On Instagram, he has 49k followers. Lalo

Mora has a youtube channel with thousands of subscribers.