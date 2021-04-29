Ksenia Solo Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Ksenia Solo is the best Hollywood actress who was born on 8th October 1987, and her birthplace is Riga, Latvian SSR, and the Soviet Union. She may be a Latvian-Canadian actress. Her several films and hit series made her a famous face around the world. Moreover, she is also a popular actress after performing in the best-known television series Lost Girl, Turn Washington’s Spies. Besides all, she began her acting career in 2001. Her theatrical film debut is My Louisiana Sky. And after her debut, she made many films like In Search of Fellini, Sins of the daddy, Love Thy Neighbor, etc. The extraordinary actress won and received the nomination for the Gemini Award for Best Performance during a Television Series.

Ksenia Solo Weight: 5o Kg or (110 lbs)

Ksenia Solo Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches

Ksenia Solo Shoe size: 7 US

Ksenia Solo Bra size: 32A

Ksenia Solo Body measurements: 33-24-35 in (84-61-89 cm)

