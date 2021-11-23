Kristen Stewart Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kristen Stewart is a producer and American actress. She was born in Los Angeles, the U.S.A. on 9th April 1990.

However she is popularly known as Kristen Stewart, but her full name is Kristen Jaymes Stewart. She was the worldwide highest-paid actress from 2010 to 2012. She first makes her appearance when she was 12 years old.

Due to her outstanding performance, she received a nomination for Young Artist Award for doing the Best Leading Actress feature. She made many films like Catch that child (2004), Speak (2004), Zathura: an area Adventure (2005), and Into the Wild (2007).

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Kristen Stewart Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)

Kristen Stewart Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Kristen Stewart Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Kristen Stewart Bra Size: 32 B

Kristen Stewart Body Measurements: 34-22-87 inches or (87-56-87 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: