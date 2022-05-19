All you need to know about Kris Brkljac

Kris Brkljac is best known as the current husband of Canadian-American actress Stana Katic.

Stana Katic is widely famous for her appearance as Kate Beckett in the crime show Castle (2009-2016) on ABC TV and for starring in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace (2018).

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Kris Brkljac

Popular As: Kris

Gender: Male

Age: N/A

Date of Birth: N/A

Place of Birth: Sydney, Australia

Profession: Businessman

Nationality: Australian-American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: To be updated

Spouse: Stana Katic (M. 2015)

Siblings: Dragoljub, Milan

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Facts about Kris Brkljac

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● Kris Brkljac was born in Sydney, Australia but moved to the United States in his youth to look for better career opportunities. He graduated in Communication Media Law. He has two brothers, Milan and Dragoljub.

● He went through a difficult time at the age of 21 in the United States. He lived on the streets of New York City over the years. The track he pushed from the streets to sell his own International company within a brief period is no less than a thrilling rags-to-riches story.

● Australian businessman Kris Brkljac lives in the United States. He has worked in a software company in Florida as the vice president of sales at Dispute Suite, and currently, he holds an international sales company.

● He has starred in one episode of the television series with his wife ‘Castle'(2013) and the movie ‘Lost In Florence’ (2017).

● He soon tied the knot with Hollywood actress Stana Katic. Kris Brkljac does not have any social media profile, keeping the relationship status secret.

● He has several hobbies, including cultural anthropology, health, martial arts and wellness, hiking, culinary magic, and international affairs.

Kris Brkljac went through a difficult time for many years, but he was not disappointed. Soon, he

became the owner of an International sales and development company. He describes his

successful journey as no less than a thrilling rags-to-riches story.