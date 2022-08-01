Every fact you need to know about Kody Cephus

Kody Cephus is a California-born second child of the popular American rapper. He enjoys his father’s beats on social media. Kody Cephus was born on 2nd March 2015, and his birthplace is Los Angeles, California.
He is the offset’s son Aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Oriel Jamie’s ex-wife. The father is an American rapper and member of the Migos music group of hip hop ad trap. He belongs to American citizenship and descent from African American countries.
After that, his father married Cardi B, who is an American rapper. He is the son of popular rapper Kiari, and his mother is an American model Oriel Jamie. He has the oldest brother named Jordan and a sister named is Kalea Marie Cephus, and also the youngest sister culture Kiari Cephus.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kody Cephus
Date of birth: 2 March 2015
Place of birth: California, United States
Age: 6 years old
Horoscope: Pisces
Nationality: American
Occupation: Celebrity Child
Instagram: N/A
Net Worth: approx. $16 million (father’s net worth)
Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: N/A
All about the body measurements of the Kody Cephus
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Kody Cephus Weight: 37kg
- Kody Cephus Height: 3’2”
- Kody Cephus Shoe size: N/A
- Kody Cephus Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Kody Cephus
- Kody is the second son of well known American rapper, offset.
- He is just 6 years old, yet he was born in 2015.
- He stands at three feet and two 2 inches tall.
- Currently, Kody goes to school in Georgia, where he lives.
- Kody is a kid, yet he is not married and not dating anyone. However, his father married Oriel Jamie.
- Cardi B is the stepmother of Kody Cephus. His father married Cardi B in 2017.
- Kalea Marie is the oldest sister of Kody, and Kulture Kiari is the youngest sister of Kody Cephus.
- His father’s net worth is his net worth. So the estimated amount is $16 million.