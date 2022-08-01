Every fact you need to know about Kody Cephus

Kody Cephus is a California-born second child of the popular American rapper. He enjoys his father’s beats on social media. Kody Cephus was born on 2nd March 2015, and his birthplace is Los Angeles, California.

He is the offset’s son Aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Oriel Jamie’s ex-wife. The father is an American rapper and member of the Migos music group of hip hop ad trap. He belongs to American citizenship and descent from African American countries.

After that, his father married Cardi B, who is an American rapper. He is the son of popular rapper Kiari, and his mother is an American model Oriel Jamie. He has the oldest brother named Jordan and a sister named is Kalea Marie Cephus, and also the youngest sister culture Kiari Cephus.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kody Cephus

Date of birth: 2 March 2015

Place of birth: California, United States

Age: 6 years old

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Occupation: Celebrity Child

Instagram: N/A

Net Worth: approx. $16 million (father’s net worth)

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: N/A

All about the body measurements of the Kody Cephus

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Kody Cephus Weight: 37kg

Kody Cephus Height: 3’2”

Kody Cephus Shoe size: N/A

Kody Cephus Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Kody Cephus