Know Your Patient Services to Prevent Online Medical Frauds

A slew of data breaches has been reported in the United States. These are the effects of hacking, theft, and illegal data access or disclosures, among other things. Insurance firms, medical providers, pharmacies, and pharmaceuticals are just a few of the victims of these big breaches. These massive information breaches together put a great strain on the organization’s finances and image, and therefore demand the implementation of know your patient procedures.

Cyber-attacks and other unforeseen forms of data breaches should be combated by hospitals, laboratories, insurance firms, and drugstores using proactive countermeasures. Not only that, it is critical to establish encryption on sensitive data that may directly or indirectly affect the lives of consumers and workers, and also to comply with local and global rules. Companies that do not comply with the requirements would be subject to punitive restrictions.

Importance of Know Your Patient

According to estimates, unauthorized or uncontrolled data access is the cause of 34% of medical security breaches. Due to ransomware and dangerous executable files that fraudsters insert into the system to hijack data, records are adversely affected. Fraudsters attempt to penetrate the healthcare security system by using the client’s true identity, which is subsequently utilized for harmful motives that can be detrimental to the client. This is especially frequent in online systems where identity theft might lead to information breaches; it’s also vital to check the age of clients before providing them prescriptions. These security checks come from a renowned and trustworthy medical institution that has applied efficient safeguards.

How Know Your Patient Works?

Identity Verification Checks

The Know Your Patient (KYP) approach requires online identification verification. The system will ask the online consumer to submit an official identity document, such as a driver’s license, NIC, etc with a photograph on it, in order to register an account with an online hospital portal. Second, the client would be asked to take a selfie using their webcam or cell device and submit it. Face verification would be performed by the program, which would compare the facial features of the photo with the submitted document to the face taken in real-time. If both matches are found, the algorithm moves on to the next step.

Age Verification Checks

The significance of age in the medical sector is a sensitive issue. Therefore, the Know Your Patient system also includes an age verification check, which checks the client’s age before prescribing drugs. Certain factors in the age verification procedure guarantee that a person’s true age is in accordance with their ID document. The information from the paper is retrieved and compared to the information submitted into the portal by the user.

Criminal Background Checks

Furthermore, client screening is performed against AML checks and global sanctions lists to ensure that the customer’s name has never been associated with any illicit activity. After these checks, the patient’s account is created. Data privacy and privileges are taken seriously by regulatory bodies. Each organization that handles client data now has the obligation of incorporating security software and online patient verification tools into its systems. This can lessen the chances of harmful acts infiltrating the system.

How Online IDV to Protects the Medical Insurance Sector?

To properly conduct digital identity proofing, technological advancements necessitate novel solutions. These solutions entail biometric verification of identities online, which is not limited to fingerprint scanning but also includes face verification, resulting in a better and more secure user experience. Let’s take a glance at a specific use-case these solutions cover, given the requirement for online patient identification in the healthcare industry.

When a patient’s identity and data are stolen online, the individual is not only monetarily harmed, but their insurance information may also be utilized for fraudulent purposes. A scammer can use this information to obtain medical insurance, acquire the recommended medication, and file a claim with the medical insurance provider. If the criminal is not apprehended timely, identity theft might have a negative impact on the patient’s health. Medical data and financial records may be compromised as well.

In Conclusion

The client’s data is a valuable asset for both the organization and the patient. Make sure you’re talking with a real person before engaging with clients online. In order to prevent internet fraud and information breaches, the sensitive database must be carefully maintained. To ensure that the relevant data is associated with the correct person, the integrity of data must be preserved. The need for Know Your Patient is crucial for the medical sector, just as it is for financial organizations, and this fact may undoubtedly help to eliminate identity theft and malicious activity.