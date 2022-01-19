KJ Jefferson, Age , Wiki and Everything That You Want To Know!

KJ Jefferson is 20 years old football Quarter Back from North Panola High School. He got attention in public when she showed her talent. He had a chance when Quarterback Feleipe Franks transferred from Florida to the University of Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

Jefferson was a standout athlete at Sardis Panola High School. The quarterback will lead Arkansas against No 15 in a game rich with tradition. His performance will be crucial. In the past two seasons, he started one game.



He made his LBU debut in 2019 as a freshman. He keeps his personal life quite private. We don’t have much information about parents; we just know the name, Katie and James Moore.

After two days, he claimed his mother could not stop raving about Arkansas. The offensive coordinator Joe and other team member emphasized academics.

Jefferson stands tall at six feet and three inches and has 245 pounds weight. According to the Arkansas department, there is a substantial load. Jefferson’s stature can benefit him when he kicks the ball and attempts to escape the sacks in the pocket.

He is so tricky and avoids such errors. He won many past games. In one of the last games, he rushed for 10 yards per carrying. The major disadvantage of Jefferson is that he holds the game for a longer time of period.