Kirsten Vangsness Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Kirsten Vangsness is the most popular and well-known actress and writer born on 7th July 1972, within the USA. Currently, she is functioning within the popular Crime drama series because the FBI Technical analyst named Penelope Garcia. She acted within the same role in another crime drama run with Criminal minds: suspect behavior. She hails from California and is that the daughter of Errol Leroy Vangsness and Barbara Mary. Her great-grandparents hail from Norwegian.

Moreover, Kirsten was raised in different cities in California. She got a bachelor’s degree from California State University. The notable works of this actress are the Chicago 8, kill me, In My sleep, and deadly. She is additionally a writer who wants to write articles for the Los Angeles Times.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Kirsten Vangsness Weight: 76 Kg or (168 lbs)

Kirsten Vangsness Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)

Kirsten vangsness Bra size: 36 E

Kirsten Vangsness Shoe size: Unknown

Kirsten Vangsness Body measurements: 41-35-40 inches or (104-89-102 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: