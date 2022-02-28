Kirsten Powers Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Kirsten Powers is a politician and tv personality who was born on 19th January 1969 in the United States. In politics, she got so much fame and was known as a political guru. Kirsten has a lot of contributions to Newsweek, USA Today, and Fox News.

Powers completed her graduation from the University of Maryland and then went the Georgetown University Law School. Kirsten began work as a dramatic party staff assistant for the presidential transition team of Clinton to Gore and the appointed as the Deputy Assistant in the US Trade Representative for Public Affairs.

Despite having a bus political career, she is also dealing as the Vice president of International Communications for American online. Currently, she is working as a political analyst and columnist.

She married Marty Makary in January 2010, who was a professor of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. However, the couple divorced in 2013. Along with fame, she also earned a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Kirsten is almost $20 million.

Kirsten Powers Body Measurements

Weight: 66 kg

Height: 6’0″

Bra size: 34B

Shoe size: Unknown

Body measurements: 36-27-37 inches

Personal Information