Every detail you need to know about Kimberly Page

Kimberly Lynne Bacon is an American former professional wrestling personality. She was born on New Year’s Day in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Fort Myers, Florida. Kimberly is most famous by her ring name Kimberly Page. She earned that from World Championship Wrestling.

The American wrestler was the leader of The Nitro Girls and the valet for her husband, wrestler Diamond Dallas Page. From 1994 to 1999, she appeared in the magazine Playboy newsstand pictorials.

Also, she was featured in both magazines Physical in January 2003 and Iron Man in November 2003 for her fitness activities. In 1994, she first appeared on WCW television as Diamond Dallas Page’s valet, “The Diamond Doll.”

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kimberly Page

Date of birth: January 1, 1969

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Age: 53 years

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: American

Occupation: Wrestler

Instagram: Not available

Net Worth: $1 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Diamond Dallas Page (m. 1991–2005)

Weight: 61 kg or lbs

Height: 5’10′′ or 178 cm

Bra size: 36 D

Shoe size: 9 US

Body measurements: 36-25-36 inches

Further details about Kimberly Page

● Kimberly was born on New Year’s Day in Chicago, Illinois, but raised in Fort Myers, Florida.

● In 1990, she graduated from Auburn University with a public relations and journalism degree. Kimberly completed a master’s degree in advertising from Northwestern University, graduating in 1991.

● At 20, Kimberly met Page Falkinburg, wrestler, at his Florida nightclub in December 1989. He fights under the name Diamond Dallas Page. The two started dating shortly after the first interaction. Diamond worked as a manager in World Championship Wrestling.

● Before joining the wrestling business, she worked in the advertising industry briefly as a public relations coordinator and account executive.

● Kimberly was engaged in a feud with Dave Sullivan, who complained against her behavior. She won that quarrel but lost a match to Johnny B. Badd at the WCW World War 3 pay-per-view event in 1995.

● Badd freed her on time, and she became his valet, simply going under the name of Kimberly.

● After Badd departed for the World Wrestling Federation, she became The Booty Babe for The Booty Man, a retired wrestler of WWF.

● Kimberly did not appear on WCW programming again until March 1997’s Uncensored. She rejoined Page as part of his feud with “Macho Man” Randy Savage, who had interrupted a Gene Okerlund interview with Page.

● In October 1999, she again accompanied Diamond to the ring as his valet. She defeated the Nitro Girls on November 1, 1999, in an episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

● Later, she took part in a fight against David Flair at Mayhem. In 2000, she turned her face on Page to join Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff’s New Blood stable.

● In the storyline, she explained it was “all about me” instead of Page, hinting Kimberly was romantically involved with Bischoff.

● Before she retired from WCW in June 2000, she had brief feuds with Miss Hancock and Miss Elizabeth. Also, she was briefly paired with Mike Awesome.

● The American wrestler does not use any social media apps or wants to keep it far away from the public.

● Kimberly Page was married to Diamond Dallas in 1991, and the two have a daughter. They separated in July 2004 and officially got divorced in 2005.