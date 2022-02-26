Kimberly Guilfoyle Shares Lovely Spring Break Photos With Donald Trump Jr and Kids.

Kimberly Guilfoyle shares the photos on social media about her spring vacation trip to Mar a Lago with Donald Trump Jr. The 50 years old Guilfoyle is very excited about enjoying special family time with Don Jr and their children.

She writes on Instagram, ” lovely spring break with @donaldjtrumpjr and our kids.” Incredibly blessed to have special family time together.

Among the children, Ronan Anthony Villency is her son, who she shares with her first ex-husband Eric Villency. Don Jr’s five children from ex-wife Vanessa Trump were in attendance for the blended vacation. Kai is 10, Donnie 10, Tristan 7, Spencer 6, and Chloe 4 years old, and they all took pictures together.

Tristan and Ronan also share the selfie in Guilfoyle’s group of photos. Guilfoyle expressed that how much she was enjoying the expansive brood with the hashtags on the photos.

She wrote, ‘#family #springbreak #kidsrule #momlife #blessings #momlifeisthebestlife ‘with multiple emojis while tagging accounts for @themaralagoclub and @trumpgolfpalmbeach. She turned 50 years old on 9th March and celebrated with a birthday dinner with the president at Mar-a-Lago.

Don Jr and Guilfoyle dated since April, and her businessman boyfriend pulled out all the stops for her. She left television work in July as she was the co-host of the Five on Fox News. Are wedding bells on the cards? On this, Don Jr hinted it could be because he remarked, ‘ I look forward to celebrating many more with you.

