Kim Engelbrecht Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Kim Engel Brecht was born on 20th June 1980, and her birthplace is Cape Town, South Africa. She may be a South African actress. Her full name is Kim Suzanne Engel Brecht. She is legendary for her fantastic role as Lolly de Klerk, which she performed within the South Africa serial Isidingo. She made many great films, including Boy Called Twist, Death Race 3: Inferno, Dominion, Deadly Leaks 2, etc. She won the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress during a TV Soap. Take5 may be a local youth TV program that she represented. Her net worth is between $1 Million To $5 Million.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Kim Engelbrecht Weight: 50 kg or (110 lbs)

Kim Engelbrecht Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches

Kim Engelbrecht Shoe size: 6 US

Kim Engelbrecht Bra size: 34A

Kim Engelbrecht Body measurements: 35-24-35 inches or (89-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: