Kim Engelbrecht Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Kim Engel Brecht was born on 20th June 1980, and her birthplace is Cape Town, South Africa. She may be a South African actress. Her full name is Kim Suzanne Engel Brecht. She is legendary for her fantastic role as Lolly de Klerk, which she performed within the South Africa serial Isidingo. She made many great films, including Boy Called Twist, Death Race 3: Inferno, Dominion, Deadly Leaks 2, etc. She won the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress during a TV Soap. Take5 may be a local youth TV program that she represented. Her net worth is between $1 Million To $5 Million.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:
- Kim Engelbrecht Weight: 50 kg or (110 lbs)
- Kim Engelbrecht Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches
- Kim Engelbrecht Shoe size: 6 US
- Kim Engelbrecht Bra size: 34A
- Kim Engelbrecht Body measurements: 35-24-35 inches or (89-61-89 cm)
Further critical details of the actress:
- Kim Engelbrecht Date of Birth: 20th June 1980
- Kim Engelbrecht Horoscope: Gemini
- Kim Engelbrecht Age: 40 years
- Kim Engelbrecht Nationality: South African
- Kim Engelbrecht Hair color: Hazel
- Kim Engelbrecht Eye color: Black
- Kim Engelbrecht Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown