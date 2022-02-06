Everything you want to know about Kevin Samuels

Kevin Samuels is an American Businessman, Youtuber, Image Consultant, Life Coach, Dating Expert, and Social Media Influencer. He is notable for being an inspirational orator and aiding people and organizations to refocus.

He is additionally an exceptionally stylish man and likes to dress sharp. Samuels rose to distinction by offering discourse and guidance on people and ladies, particularly the Black people group.

His prominence in the Black Community expands daily, mainly since the rapper Royce Da 5’9″ and NBA champion Shaq or Shaquille O’Neal gave him a whoop. In any case, it’s up to Samuels how he utilizes his fame to impact individuals.

Samuels worked in an organization called Office Depot between December 2005 and May 2009 as Business Development Manager. His job was to fabricate associations with customers and foster a reliable, nitty-gritty comprehension of their potential business needs.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:



Full name: Kevin Samuels

Date of birth: 13 March 1971

Place of birth: Oklahoma, USA

Age: 51 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Pisces

Occupation: Businessman

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​ Not Available

Height: 6 feet 2 ins or 188 cm

Weight: 65 Kg or 143 lbs

Facebook: @bykevinsamuels.

Instagram: @kevinrsamuels

Twitter: @kevinrsamuels1

YouTube: Kevin Samuels

Net Worth: $6 million

Further detail about Kevin Samuels