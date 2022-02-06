Everything you want to know about Kevin Samuels

Kevin Samuels is an American Businessman, Youtuber, Image Consultant, Life Coach, Dating Expert, and Social Media Influencer. He is notable for being an inspirational orator and aiding people and organizations to refocus.
He is additionally an exceptionally stylish man and likes to dress sharp. Samuels rose to distinction by offering discourse and guidance on people and ladies, particularly the Black people group.
His prominence in the Black Community expands daily, mainly since the rapper Royce Da 5’9″ and NBA champion Shaq or Shaquille O’Neal gave him a whoop. In any case, it’s up to Samuels how he utilizes his fame to impact individuals.
Samuels worked in an organization called Office Depot between December 2005 and May 2009 as Business Development Manager. His job was to fabricate associations with customers and foster a reliable, nitty-gritty comprehension of their potential business needs.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kevin Samuels
Date of birth: 13 March 1971
Place of birth: Oklahoma, USA
Age: 51 years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Pisces
Occupation: Businessman
Spouse/Girlfriend: Not Available
Height: 6 feet 2 ins or 188 cm
Weight: 65 Kg or 143 lbs
Net Worth: $6 million
Further detail about Kevin Samuels
- On 13 March 1971, he was born in Oklahoma, USA. He went to Milwood High School in his old neighborhood of Millwood, USA.
- Besides, he went to the University of Oklahoma in 1987 and 1991 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
- After completing his graduation in Chemical Engineering and working in the synthetic business, Samuels joined Office Depot as a business improvement chief. He buckled down for 3 and a half years.
- Even as an administrator, he could attract many customers to the organization, making him a vital resource.
- From 2009-2011, Samuels joined Supermedia, a media bunch, and worked as a web deals specialist and Advertisement. He utilized his relationship-building abilities’ to make their image seriously engaging.
- In 2013 Samuels joined The Real Yellow Pages, an advertising firm.
- There are no records of Kevin Samuels wife. While pondering a dating master’s love life, one may accept everything is going great. It’s undeniably true that Samuels brings in cash off of giving others dating/marriage counsel. However, regarding carrying out those in his own life, Samuels failed.
- At this point, he isn’t a married person, yet he was before. The justification behind the separation isn’t known yet. Thus, his marital life stays a secret for the present. As of sources, Samuels is dating a wedded Instagram model.
- There is no data available on his parents, aside from his family’s isolation when he was young. After the split, Samuels conceded that he was more near his mother than his father. We tracked down no data on his sibling, so we can securely say he was an alone youngster.
- Samuels is active on each social media platform as he advances his image through his site and online media. He is active on Instagram with 1.1M followers.
- He is also available on Twitter with 28k followers and created a YouTube channel where he gathered 1.3M subscribers.