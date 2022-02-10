Who is Kenzo Lee Hounsou? Everything about his parents and life

Kenzo Lee Hounsou is an American chap known as the son of famous stars. His father, Djimon Hounsou, is a Beninese-American actor and model, whereas his mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, is a well-known former fashion model.

He was born on May 30, 2009, in the United States. Kenzo was landed in the United States of America and belonged to a black ethnic background. Kenzo has not been famous like his father, who appeared in many movies and TV shows.

The duo started dating in 2007 and welcomed their son in 2009. The two were never legally married in the U.S and announced their separation in November 2012. The two became the headlines of the media many times due to the custody issue of Kenzo.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kenzo Lee Hounsou

Date of birth: May 30, 2009

Place of birth: United States of America

Age: 13 years

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Height: Not available

Weight: Not available

Occupation: Celerity child

Net Worth: Not available

Instagram: Not available

