Who is Kenzo Lee Hounsou? Everything about his parents and life

Kenzo Lee Hounsou is an American chap known as the son of famous stars. His father, Djimon Hounsou, is a Beninese-American actor and model, whereas his mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, is a well-known former fashion model.
He was born on May 30, 2009, in the United States. Kenzo was landed in the United States of America and belonged to a black ethnic background. Kenzo has not been famous like his father, who appeared in many movies and TV shows.
The duo started dating in 2007 and welcomed their son in 2009. The two were never legally married in the U.S and announced their separation in November 2012. The two became the headlines of the media many times due to the custody issue of Kenzo.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kenzo Lee Hounsou
Date of birth: May 30, 2009
Place of birth: United States of America
Age: 13 years
Horoscope: Pisces
Nationality: American
Height: Not available
Weight: Not available
Occupation: Celerity child
Net Worth: Not available
Instagram: Not available
Further details about Kenzo Lee Hounsou
- Kenzo’s grandfather is Vernon Whitlock Jr., and his grandmother, Joanne Perkins. His former step-grandparents are Daniel Simmons and Evelyn Simmons.
- After separation, the custody arrangement has taken a contentious turn— Djimon seeks joint custody of their son, while her side claims he is threatening to move him to Africa.
- His mother previously married Russell Simmons in December 1998, and the marriage ended in 2006. He has three siblings from his mother. His half-sisters Ming Lee Simmons, born in January 2000, and Aoki Lee Simmons, born in August 2002. His half-brother Wolfe Lee Leissner was born in April 2015.
- He has two sons from her relationship with the actor and former model Djimon Hounsou. Ming’s half-brother’s names are Kenzo and Wolfe. Further, Kenzo’s half-sisters are social media stars and run a clothing brand with the support of their mother.
- Kenzo’s mother was strolling down the street in Beverly Hills Friday when a man walked towards her and gave her a stack of papers, paparazzi photographs of the exchange show.
- The documents were reportedly legal filings seeking joint custody of their 13-year-old, Kenzo, TMZ reported.
- After that, Kimora and Djimon worked out an arrangement privately, as The Blast reported in June 2019.
- On the other hand, TMZ reported that Djimon publicly complained that Kimora kept their son from him and refused to spend Father’s Day together.
- According to TMZ, Kimora wasn’t the problem, and Djimon is an absent father. Now he’s threatening to take Kenzo to Africa for good.
- Kimora’s ex-husband, Russell, reportedly said Djimon asked to take his son to Africa for a visit. Russell agreed on a condition that Djimon would sign an agreement pledging to bring him back, but he refused.
- Russell continued that Kenzo’s father hasn’t paid his child support money, and his recent legal filing asks to support the Kimora.
- Kenzo is very young to earn money on his own and get into any relationship. Likewise, he cannot use any social media apps at this age.
- However, his parents are rich enough to provide him with a good life. His father Djimon has a total net worth of around 12 million dollars, whereas his mother Kimora has a net worth of around 50 million dollars.