Kenya Duke is an American entrepreneur and businesswoman, actress, model, television personality, stand-up comedian, and social media star. She is well recognized and known for being the wife of famous stand-up comedian and Actor Gary Owen. Kenya is the founder and CEO of Premier Sports and Corporate Travel Company. Kenya rose to fame hosting The Gary Owen Show in 2016.

Kenya Duke Birthday, Nationality, Education

Kenya Duke was born in Oakland in California, on July 26, 1974; Her full name is Kenya Simon Duke. She lives with her children in Ohio, America; her mother’s name is Barbara Jean, she belongs to the black ethnic group, while her husband is of white ethnicity. She joined a reputed college to complete her graduation in commerce. She set her ambition during school days, and she always wanted to be an accountant and also fond of fashion and modeling.

Kenya’s Career

Before her marriage, Duke had worked as an accountant; she left her job to support Gray Owen in his business. Duke is the owner and founder of Premier Sports and Corporate Travel, a successful travel management company specializing in Athletes and Entertainers, College Sports Teams, Music Tours, Independent film, and TV production.

She did a special TV documentary “Devray Devis in 2010 and appeared in “Aries Spears” in 2011. Kenya also, in 2016, appeared with her husband in a segment of “The Steve Harvey Show,” and during the same year did several episodes of her husband’s “The Gary Owen Show.”

To whom is she married?

The successful businesswoman is married to Gary Owen. They first met at the Cubby store where Owen performed as a comedian.

Kenya and Gary’s second meet was at the same place, and it was love at second sight affair. The couple’s relationship grew stronger by the day, and within no time, they took their vows in 2003.

Her Net Worth

As per her profession, She is earning well with such brilliant achievements and a business, and Her estimated net worth is approximately $10 million. Further, her husband also makes a decent amount of his career.

She mainly makes money from her Premier Sports and Corporate Travel. She earns around 650 thousand dollars to $1 million over a year.

All about the Body Measurements of Kenya Duke

Here are the body measurements of this stunning actress:

Height : 5,4 Feet/inches

Weight : 56 kg

Body Measurements: 36-28-36

Bra size: 36b

Further critical details of Actress

Name: Kenya Duke

Date of birth: July 26, 1974

Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Ethnicity: African-American

Nationality: American

Marital status: Married

Children: 3

Profession: Entrepreneur and fashion designer

Overview

Kenya belongs to African- American nationalities and has a black ethnicity. She is introverted and does not like discussing her personal life; that’s why there is limited information.

Kenya also does not discuss and share much about her parents or siblings. Also, there is no information about Kenya Duke’s father.