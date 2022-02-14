Kelly Nash Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kelly Nash is a famous co-host for the NHL Network and MLB Network. Besides this, she got an immense reputation after working as a co-host for the ‘Baseball & Chill’ podcast. She was born in Florida, US, on 21st October 1990. She likes to choose ship rides and go fishing when she has some free time. She received a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in South Carolina. Here she completed the Bachelor of Arts majoring in Media studies and communication.

Later, she earned a Master’s degree in 2009. She got the distinguished scholarship that Clemson Athletic Department gives for showing outstanding performance in soccer and baseball. She loves playing sports, and therefore her passion for it was evoked in her young. However, since her childhood, she dreamt of becoming a news anchor, and she did.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Kelly Nash Weight: 128 pounds or (58 kg)

Kelly Nash Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (175 cm)

Kelly Nash Shoe Size: 8 US

Kelly Nash Bra Size: 34 D

Kelly Nash Body Measurements: 37-24-35 Inches or (94-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: