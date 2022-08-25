Everything You Need To Know About Kelley Phleger

Kelley Phleger is a well-known socialite and schoolteacher and famous for being the wife of a well-known Hollywood actor and musician, Don Johnson.

She had lived a quiet life as a school teacher before she married a Hollywood star. By that time, she caught by media eye when the public learned about her marriage.

On June 22, 1969, Kelley was born in San Francisco to Wells Fargo, a lawyer, and Jean Phleger. She spent her childhood in her hometown. She also had a wonderful life, mainly because her parents were loving and supportive.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kelley Phleger

Date of birth: June 22, 1969

Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

Age: 53 years

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 7 inches / 170 cm

Weight: Not available

Occupation: Teacher, Celebrity wife

Net Worth: $2 Million

Spouse/friend: Don Johnson

Further details about Kelley Phleger