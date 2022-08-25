Everything You Need To Know About Kelley Phleger

Kelley Phleger is a well-known socialite and schoolteacher and famous for being the wife of a well-known Hollywood actor and musician, Don Johnson.
She had lived a quiet life as a school teacher before she married a Hollywood star. By that time, she caught by media eye when the public learned about her marriage.
On June 22, 1969, Kelley was born in San Francisco to Wells Fargo, a lawyer, and Jean Phleger. She spent her childhood in her hometown. She also had a wonderful life, mainly because her parents were loving and supportive.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kelley Phleger
Date of birth: June 22, 1969
Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
Age: 53 years
Horoscope: Cancer
Nationality: American
Height: 5 ft 7 inches / 170 cm
Weight: Not available
Occupation: Teacher, Celebrity wife
Net Worth: $2 Million
Spouse/friend: Don Johnson
Further details about Kelley Phleger
Kelley was raised in San Francisco and finished her elementary years at a local school. After that, she continued her studies at Urban High School in San Francisco.
After graduation from High School, Kelley enrolled at the University of California to pursue a Fine Arts degree.
Before marrying Kelley, Don was betrothed three times and had two children from previous marriages.
She did not see herself being married to a two decades older man than her. But she eventually married Don Johnson.
Kelley and Don met each other at a friend’s party. Don stuck at first sight and knew that she was an outstanding woman.
Further, Don vowed to know her more, so after a short introduction, they spent the rest of the party together.
After some time, they started dating, and he had asked for Kelley’sKelley’s hands in marriage, but she turned him down because she wanted a quiet and ordinary life and did not want to be involved in the film industry.
Don agreed not to sign any contracts, so Kelley became his fifth, and hopefully, the last wife. On April 29, 1999, the pair tied the knot at the Pacific Heights Mansion.
They planned a surprise marriage as none of the guests knew that they had attended Don’s wedding. Some of them thought they were there to celebrate Don’s friend’s success. Little did they know that it was a marriage ceremony.
Of course, being a celebrity, it is hard to resist offers, so Don still accepted movie contracts, but with Kelley’s consent.
Kelley loves children, and the couple was blessed with three children. The duo had their first child the same year they were married Grace Johnson, on December 28.
They welcomed their second child Jasper Johnson after two years on June 6, and their third child, Deacon Johnson, graced the world on April 29, 2006.
Moreover, Kelley welcomes Don’s children from his previous marriage and treats them as her own. They are also a part of their big family.
Her step-children Dakota Johnson and Jesse Wayne Johnson are famous in the film industry.
The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary to the fullest in April 2021.
Kelley did not leave her profession even though she now lives a luxurious lifestyle. She is a billionaire but still doing her job as a schoolteacher.
As mentioned earlier, she wants to live a life away from the camera; therefore, she is not using any social media.