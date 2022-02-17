Katie Sigmond Body Measurements, Age, Height, Weight, Career, and More!

Katie Sigmond was well-known for her vids from her TikTok account. With over a million TikTok followers, she became one of the popular TikTokers at the time. Plus, it goes without saying that the number of followers is growing. She is famous on TikTok for posting lip-syncing and dance videos.

Still, when it comes to the details regarding her particular life, many people know her. So after reading the verity, you’ll surely know it.

Katie Sigmond: Body Measurements

Katie has a slim and smart body shape with the measurements of 32-26-35 inches. Furthermore, she is a fitness freak as well.

Katie Sigmond: Wiki

Name: Katie Sigmond

Birthday: 2nd August

Age: 17 years old

Gender: Female

Height: 5.2 Feet or (1.58 m)

Weight: 58 Kg

Bra Size: 32 B

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Profession: TikTok Star

Siblings: Two

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Net Worth: $100 thousand to $1 million

Married/Single: Single

Instagram: katiesigmondd

Tiktok: @katiessigmond

Katie Sigmond: Net Worth

However, the star has a net worth of 100 thousand dollars to 1 million dollars. And she is growing her income rapidly due to increasing popularity on social media.

Katie Sigmond: Social Media

As she is a famous TikTok star, therefore, she has a vast social media platform. Consequently, she is a famous person on her Instagram for posting pictures related to beauty and fashion. She uses this platform to show off her slim and curved body physiques. She became famous among her fans on Instagram and collected followers around 2 million.

Furthermore, she has a YouTube channel that was created on 9th October 2019. However, she was not really active on her channel. Besides this, she owned 60k subscribers over there. Besides her social media, she has an outlet or shop where she sells posters by herself.