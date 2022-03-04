Biography

Katianna Stoermer Coleman  Body Measurements, Net Worth, Relationship

By Sadia Nazir
234

Katianna Stoermer Coleman is a popular American personality and is better known as a sister of a popular American singer. She is well known because of the most well-known American television personality named Zendaya.

Her sister’s film debut in July 2017 was Michelle. She played a role in the popular American superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming and the film grossed almost $117 million. Her father’s name is Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, and her mother’s name is Claire Stoermer.

She started her career when she was very young. She completed her degree before her career.  Katianna Stoermer Coleman is active on social media and has a massive fan following on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. She got fame when she posted the picture with her popular sister Zendaya.

Katianna Stoermer Coleman  Body Measurements

Katianna Stoermer Coleman  Body Measurements

 Full Name Katianna Stoermer Coleman
 Date of Birth 1999
  Age 22 years old
 Birthplace America
 Profession Oakland, California
 Height 5’6”
 Weight 55 kg
 Bra Size 36
  Body Measurements 37-31-34.
  Shoe Size Not Known
 Spouse Single
 Net Worth $500k

Net Worth

Zendaya’s sister Katianna Stoermer Coleman has a net worth of $500k. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s net worth is $1.5 million. It seems that both sisters are living luxurious life.

Relationship Status

Katianna Stoermer Coleman  enjoy with dog

Katianna Stoermer Coleman did not reveal her relationship with anyone yet. It seems that she is a private person and not involved in any kind f romantic relationship.

You can follow her on social media accounts like Instagram where she shares her pictures along with her sister.

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Jilliuan Mueller Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Kebe Dunn Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Biography

Kaitlyn Leeb Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Alisha Kramer MD Body Measurements, Age, Height, Weight, Career, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.