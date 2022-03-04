Katianna Stoermer Coleman  Body Measurements, Net Worth, Relationship

Katianna Stoermer Coleman is a popular American personality and is better known as a sister of a popular American singer. She is well known because of the most well-known American television personality named Zendaya.

Her sister’s film debut in July 2017 was Michelle. She played a role in the popular American superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming and the film grossed almost $117 million. Her father’s name is Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, and her mother’s name is Claire Stoermer.

She started her career when she was very young. She completed her degree before her career. Katianna Stoermer Coleman is active on social media and has a massive fan following on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. She got fame when she posted the picture with her popular sister Zendaya.

Katianna Stoermer Coleman Body Measurements

Full Name Katianna Stoermer Coleman Date of Birth 1999 Age 22 years old Birthplace America Profession Oakland, California Height 5’6” Weight 55 kg Bra Size 36 Body Measurements 37-31-34. Shoe Size Not Known Spouse Single Net Worth $500k

Net Worth

Zendaya’s sister Katianna Stoermer Coleman has a net worth of $500k. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s net worth is $1.5 million. It seems that both sisters are living luxurious life.

Relationship Status

Katianna Stoermer Coleman did not reveal her relationship with anyone yet. It seems that she is a private person and not involved in any kind f romantic relationship.

You can follow her on social media accounts like Instagram where she shares her pictures along with her sister.