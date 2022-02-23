Kathie Lee Gifford Body Measurements, Weight , Height, Net Worth

Kathryn Lee Gifford is an American television songwriter, singer, and actress. Kathryn was born on 16 August 1953 in Paris, France. She went to Bowie High School and then to Oral Roberts University for her studies. Kathryn earned so much money and fame in her career.

She is famous as the co-host of the famous live show with Kathie Lee and Regis. Another famous American game show in which she worked is Name That Tune. Kathryn married Paul Johnson in 1976, who was a composer, produce, publisher of Christian music.

However, their relationship ended, and again she married former NFL player Frank Gifford in 1986. However, Frank died in 2015.

Kathryn has massive fan followers on her social media account. Kathryn Lee Gifford’s net worth at this time is $60 million, in which her assets, money, income, and all her primary source of income are included.

Kathie Lee Gifford Body Measurements

Kathie Lee Gifford Weight: 68 kg

Kathie Lee Gifford Height: 5’5″

Kathie Lee Gifford Bra size: 36D

Kathie Lee Gifford Shoe size: 7US

Kathie Lee Gifford Body measurements: 40-30-38 inches

Personal Information

Kathie Lee Gifford DOB: 16 August 1953

Kathie Lee Gifford Age: 67 years

Kathie Lee Gifford Nationality: American

Kathie Lee Gifford Horoscope: Leo

Kathie Lee Gifford Eye color: Dark Brown

Kathie Lee Gifford Hair color: Blonde

Kathie Lee Gifford Net Worth: $60 million