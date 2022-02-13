Biography

Katheryn Winnick Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Katheryn Winnick is a famous actress. She was born on 17th December 1977. She took up classes in martial trades and went on to train the other scholars on Taekwondo. While working as a coach, she pursued a degree in Kinesiology. She worked as a tone-defense and Taekwondo coach to numerous actors who wanted to do action scenes in the pictures. It made her get into Amusement. She made her on-screen presence in film and TV diligence, which made her a well-honored face by the people encyclopedically.

Her career’s notable performances so far are in the TV series similar to Vikings and Wu Cutthroats. She acted in colorful pictures like the dark palace, Amusement, and Killers. When it comes to her particular life, she maintained a low profile. Still, it’s known that she’s dating Nick Loeb.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Katheryn Winnick

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Katheryn Winnick Height: (168cm) or 5 Feet and 6 Inches
  • Katheryn Winnick Weight: 56 Kg
  • Katheryn Winnick Bra Size: 32B
  • Katheryn Winnick Shoe Size: 5US
  • Katheryn Winnick Body Measurements: 34-24-34 Inches

Further critical details of the actress:

Katheryn Winnick

  • Katheryn Winnick Date of Birth: 17th December 1977
  • Katheryn Winnick Age: 42 Years
  • Katheryn Winnick Eye color: Blue
  • Katheryn Winnick Hair color: Blonde
  • Katheryn Winnick Nationality: Canadian
  • Katheryn Winnick Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Katheryn Winnick Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

Katheryn Winnick

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

