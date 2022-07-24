All You Need To Know About Katharine Towne

On July 17, 1978, Hollywood Actress Katharine Payne Towne was born in Hollywood, California. She is famous for her role in the movie drama Cool Girl (1998).

She is recognized as the only daughter of renowned screenwriter Robert Towne and Julie Payne’s actress. Besides her parents, her grandparents John Payne and Anne Shirley were also famous in the entertainment industry.

She has performed in many notable movies and TV series, including What Lies Beneath and Evolution, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Towne married English actor –Charlie Hunnam, Sons of Anarchy star.

After three years, the couple parted away, which was ‘terrible,’ ‘painful,’ and ‘expensive.’

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Katharine Payne Towne

Date of Birth: July 17, 1978

Nickname: Katherine Towne

Birthplace: California,USA

Age : 44 (2022)

Profession: Actress

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Marital Status: Charlie Hunnam (1999-2002)

Net Worth: $2 million

All about the body measurements of Katharine Towne

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 ft 7 inch

Weight : 57kg

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: blonde

Facts about Katharine Towne

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality