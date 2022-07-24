All You Need To Know About Katharine Towne 

On July 17, 1978, Hollywood Actress Katharine Payne Towne was born in Hollywood, California. She is famous for her role in the movie drama Cool Girl (1998).
She is recognized as the only daughter of renowned screenwriter Robert Towne and Julie Payne’s actress. Besides her parents, her grandparents John Payne and Anne Shirley were also famous in the entertainment industry.
She has performed in many notable movies and TV series, including What Lies Beneath and Evolution, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Towne married English actor –Charlie Hunnam, Sons of Anarchy star.
After three years, the couple parted away, which was ‘terrible,’ ‘painful,’ and ‘expensive.’
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: Katharine Payne Towne
- Date of Birth: July 17, 1978
- Nickname: Katherine Towne
- Birthplace: California,USA
- Age : 44 (2022)
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Marital Status: Charlie Hunnam (1999-2002)
- Net Worth: $2 million
All about the body measurements of Katharine Towne
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height: 5 ft 7 inch
- Weight : 57kg
- Eye Color: Green
- Hair Color: blonde
Facts about Katharine Towne
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- As her parents were involved in the entertainment industry, she also started taking acting classes early. Her father wrote the movie Chinatown, 1974 and won an Academy Award. Her mother, Julie, began her acting journey at the age of eighteen.
- Similarly, she began to improve her acting skills and did her debut role in work Girl (1998), and her next appearance was in the film, She’s All That (1999). She didn’t get much fame as she was playing a supporting role. Later in the same year, she was much appreciated for her work in the criminal comedy Go of Doug Liman.
- She came to the public eye after starring in the film movie The Bachelor. Her acting skills appeared to the audience, and her journey to success began. In 1999, She appeared in the film Mulholland Dr, and in October, her television debut as a vampire, ”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, a horror series.
- Towne was previously married to the famous actor, Charlie Hunnam, who divorced in 2002. Later she engaged with Ethan Embry; they also cut off in February 2004.
- She is 44 years old and has earned a net worth of $2 million from tv-series and films.
- The actress has departed from the TV screens; furthermore, she seems active only on her official Twitter platform to discuss various topics.