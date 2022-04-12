Every fact you want to know about Kate Jenkinson

The beautiful Australian actress was born on August 24, 1981, in Perth, Western Australia. Kate

Jenkinson graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in 2004 and won

the Nigel Rideout Award.

Further, Kate is known for her several roles on The Wedge and Kendall Quinn on Super Fun

Night. Kate is best recognized for her role as Allie Novak in the Australian TV series

Wentworth. She also starred in guest roles on Rush, Satisfaction, Tangle, and Whatever

Happened to That Guy.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kate Jenkinson

Date of birth: August 24, 1981

Place of birth: Perth, Western Australia

Age: 41 years

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: Australian

Occupation: Actress

Net Worth: $1 Million- $5 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Nathan Harding

Instagram: @katejenko

Twitter: @katejenkinson



All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

● Kate Jenkinson Weight: 57 kg or 125 lbs

● Kate Jenkinson Height: 5’7′′ or 170 cm

● Kate Jenkinson Dress size: 4 US

● Kate Jenkinson Shoe size: 8 US

● Kate Jenkinson Body measurements: 36-24-34 inches

Further details about Kate Jenkinson

● Since 2014, Kate has been working continuously in drama and comedy on screen and

stage.

● The following year, Kate was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award for her part as

Julia in the Theater Company Black Swan State production of Zastrozzi.

● Furthermore, she was a regular on The Wedge’s television comedy series from

2005-2007.

● From 2006 to 2007, Kate appeared on Thank God You’re Here and Forgotten Cities, a

new pilot for Working Dog Productions.

● In 2007, she was cast in an episode of Shaun Micallef’s Newstopia. Plus, she had a lead

guest character on the Channel 9 drama series named Canal Road.

● The following year, Kate joined the cast of MTC production of Don Juan in Soho before

beginning as a regular on SBS’s Bogan Pride.

● She also joined the cast of fellow Australian Rebel Wilson’s TV series Super Fun Night in

2013 and played Carol, the daughter of the title role in Shaun Micallef’s sitcom The

Ex-PM in 2015.

● In 2015, Kate portrayed a prison inmate Allie Novak in the Australian television series

Wentworth. Kate has since been on the series and is confirmed to be in the last season of

Wentworth final Season 8 part 2; in part 1, we see Kate as a “top dog” of the prison.

● On April 30th, 2019, it was reported that Australian actress Kate was cast in the

Australian Medical drama Doctor Doctor. She portrayed Tara Khourdair during the fourth

season, recorded in April 2019, and aired on Nine Network from February to May 2020.

● Regarding her personal life, Kate lives with her partner Nathan Harding. The couple has

two dogs. In 2021 it was disclosed that she was pregnant with their first child. Kate was

previously in a relationship, but she never talks about it.

● Now, she’s playing midwife Grace for something completely different in the new drama

Amazing Grace. She was excited to start a family before she started filming the series.

● As of January 2022, Kate Jenkinson has 170k followers on her Instagram, with 52 posts

on her feed.