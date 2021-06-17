Kari Matchett Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Kari Matchett is a Canadian actress. She was born on 25th March 1970 in Spalding, Saskatchewan. After her birth, Kari was bought up in Lethbridge, Alberta. Then she completed her graduation from the National Theatre School. Furthermore, as an exchange student, she attended the Moscow Theatre School. She was married to T.W. Peacocke. Later on, unfortunately, the couple got divorced in 2006. Kari Matchett got the primary starring role in Power Play and a fiction horror movie “Cube 2: Hypercube,” which was one of her best films. She played the role of Kate Filmore in her hit movie. A number of her major movies are civic responsibility, Maudie, Code 8, Into Invisible Light, and lots more. Aside from this, she was cast in many television series too.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Kari Matchett Weight: 53 Kg (117 lbs)

Kari Matchett Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (168 cm)

Kari Matchett Bra size: 32 B

Kari Matchett Shoe size: 8 US

Kari Matchett Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 cm)

