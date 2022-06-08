Every fact you need to know about Kareem J Grimes

A popular actor and producer Kareem J Grimes is an American actor who made his name in the entertainment industry. He was born on 28th June 1967. He is considered one of the best actors in Hollywood. His role was really appreciated in films like Little Red, all American as Preach, and Throwback holiday as Paul.

His birthplace is Inglewood, California, United States. No Education history of Kareem J Grimes is given. Kareem J Grimes took a step into acting in 1991 when he was 16 years old. His role as an Ice cream truck kid in the Boy and the Hood movie was really appreciated. It is a story of three young men in Crenshaw. Grimes produced many movies such as the Mouthful TV series and many others.

Being a tech entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of an app called FacePop that could be used to create emojis to send to their friends. Moreover, he is also a brand ambassador for Gaia Green Earth firm, which is an environmental organization

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kareem J Grimes

Date of birth: 28 June 1967

Place of birth: Inglewood, California, United States of America

Age: 55 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor, producer, entrepreneur

Instagram: @ kareemgrimes

Net Worth: approx.: $5million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Kareem J Grimes

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: Not Available

Height: 5’8”

Shoe size: 8 US

Body measurements: Not Available

