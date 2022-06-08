Every fact you need to know about Kareem J Grimes

A popular actor and producer Kareem J Grimes is an American actor who made his name in the entertainment industry. He was born on 28th June 1967. He is considered one of the best actors in Hollywood. His role was really appreciated in films like Little Red, all American as Preach, and Throwback holiday as Paul.
His birthplace is Inglewood, California, United States. No Education history of Kareem J Grimes is given. Kareem J Grimes took a step into acting in 1991 when he was 16 years old. His role as an Ice cream truck kid in the Boy and the Hood movie was really appreciated. It is a story of three young men in Crenshaw. Grimes produced many movies such as the Mouthful TV series and many others.
Being a tech entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of an app called FacePop that could be used to create emojis to send to their friends. Moreover, he is also a brand ambassador for Gaia Green Earth firm, which is an environmental organization
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Kareem J Grimes
- Date of birth: 28 June 1967
- Place of birth: Inglewood, California, United States of America
- Age: 55 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor, producer, entrepreneur
- Instagram: @ kareemgrimes
- Net Worth: approx.: $5million
- Spouse/Girlfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Kareem J Grimes
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: Not Available
- Height: 5’8”
- Shoe size: 8 US
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Kareem J Grimes
