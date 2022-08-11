Every Detail You Want To Know About Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe-Schomp is an American actress. She is best known for her roles as Holly Gibney, Mr. Mercedes, Willa Ferreyra in Succession, Maddie Culpepper in Cristela, and Astrid Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In 2011, she graduated from Juilliard School in New York City. The same year she landed in roles of film and television series; she played Ashley in Unforgettable and Monica in the film Three Forms of Insomnia.

In addition, she appeared in many television series such as Southland, Harry’s Law, Royal Pains, Shameless, Deadbeat, and The Good Wife. Her other film credits include Ex-Girlfriends, No Fade Away, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Justine Lupe-Schomp

Date of birth: May 31, 1989

Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

Age: 33 years

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @mejustinelupe

Net Worth: $6 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Justine Lupe Weight: 57 kg or 126 lbs

Justine Lupe Height: 5’6″ or 168 cm

Justine Lupe Bra size: Not available

Justine Lupe Shoe size: Not available

Justine Lupe Body measurements: 33-25-35 inches

Further details about Justine Lupe