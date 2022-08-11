Every Detail You Want To Know About Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe-Schomp is an American actress. She is best known for her roles as Holly Gibney, Mr. Mercedes, Willa Ferreyra in Succession, Maddie Culpepper in Cristela, and Astrid Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
In 2011, she graduated from Juilliard School in New York City. The same year she landed in roles of film and television series; she played Ashley in Unforgettable and Monica in the film Three Forms of Insomnia.
In addition, she appeared in many television series such as Southland, Harry’s Law, Royal Pains, Shameless, Deadbeat, and The Good Wife. Her other film credits include Ex-Girlfriends, No Fade Away, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Justine Lupe-Schomp
Date of birth: May 31, 1989
Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA
Age: 33 years
Horoscope: Gemini
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @mejustinelupe
Net Worth: $6 Million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Justine Lupe Weight: 57 kg or 126 lbs
- Justine Lupe Height: 5’6″ or 168 cm
- Justine Lupe Bra size: Not available
- Justine Lupe Shoe size: Not available
- Justine Lupe Body measurements: 33-25-35 inches
Further details about Justine Lupe
- She was born on May 31, 1989, and grew up in Denver, Colorado. She completed her high school studies from the Denver School of the Arts theater program in 2007 and graduated from Juilliard School in New York City in 2011.
- After graduation, Lupe’s grandmother, Kay Schomp, owned a theater and was named after her at the Denver School of the Arts. Her father, John Lupe, is an exhibition specialist at the Denver Art Museum.
- Lupe is famous for playing the role of Maddie Culpepper in the ABC sitcom Cristela. Her run on Cristela began with the second episode, as she replaced another actress who portrayed Maddie in the pilot.
- After recurring in its first two seasons on the HBO series Succession, she joined the regular series cast for its third season. The series aired from June 3, 2018, to the present.
- She is also the main cast in the crime drama television series Mr.Mercedes, playing Holly Gibney, a fictional character. The series runs from August 9, 2017, till 2019.
- She also provided her voice for Flight Attendant, Hedgehog Mother in the 2021 animated comedy series Robot Chicken.
- Lupe’s has a calculated net worth of 6 million dollars. The American actress earned this wealth through her acting profession.
- As of January 2022, Lupe has around 32k followers on Instagram, where she shared her love of life with her fans on July 21, 2020. As per her Instagram, she is deeply in love with Germain Gulick.
- She shared a picture with Germain on his birthday and captioned it like “relentless light in my life,” a “tender soul who filled me up with so much humor and ended this with the phrase You bring me so much joy, and I love you!”
- Germain is a young coming-up professional in the industry. So far, he has not done many high-profile jobs in the film industry. But he has had very diverse work experience.
- It’s been a long time since she shared a picture, whereas she did not post anything with him on her account, so it might be possible they are not together, and she is single now.