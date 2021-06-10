Julia Ormond Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Biography
Julia Ormond Measurements

She is a famous and smart American actress who rose to fame with the films like Legends of the autumn. She was born in January 1965 and began her career within the television with the series named Traffik in 1989. Later, Julia Ormond got a chance to figure on a significant of television movies within her early career. It helped her show her amazing acting skills. She got the performance-oriented roles in Stalin and Young Catherine. After this, she made her movie debut with the international film Baby of Macon. In 1999, she got a breakthrough in her career for a movie, Legends. In this film, the actress co-starred with Brad Pitt. After that, Julia Ormond earned tons of success and fame with Smilla’s Sense of show.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

  • Julia Ormond Weight: 68 Kg (149 lbs)
  • Julia Ormond Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (171 cm)
  • Julia Ormond Bra size: 34 D
  • Julia Ormond Shoe size: 9.5 US
  • Julia Ormond Body measurements: 38-26-36 inches or (97-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Julia Ormond Date of Birth: 4th January 1965
  • Julia Ormond Age: 55 Years
  • Julia Ormond Nationality: British
  • Julia Ormond Eye color: Hazel
  • Julia Ormond Horoscope: Capricorn
  • Julia Ormond Hair color: Light Brown
  • Julia Ormond Spouse/Boyfriend: Jon Rubin
