Josh Groban Net Worth, Early Life, Singing Career, Personal Life

Josh Groban is a popular American singer, actor, songwriter, and record producer. One of the hard-working singers produced 8studio albums, 4 live albums, 2 compilation albums. Let’s see Josh Groban Net Worth that he made from his singing career.

Early Life And Education

Josh Groban was born on 27th February 1981 in Los Angeles, California. His mother was a school teacher, and Jack was a businessman. Groban sang publically when he was in seventh grade.

He attended an arts camp in Michigan for one year, where he majored in musical theatre and started taking vocal lessons. After that, he went to County High School Los Angeles in 1999.

During his graduation from the County High School, he started work for David Foster as a rehearsal singer. Here he sang for Andrea Bocelli with Celine Dion.

After that, Josh entered Carnegie Mellon University to study Musical theater. After some months, he got a contract with Warner Bros. at that time, he left the college and pursued his singing career.

Career

During 2000 and 2001, Josh recorded his first album and performed benefits shows like The Andre Agassi Grand Slam Event For Children along with other artists. Josh Groban released his self-titled album on 20th November 2001.

The next year he earned double-platinum status for selling 2,000,000 copies. In 2002, he performed with Charlotte Church at the Winter Olympics closing ceremonies in Salt Lake City.

The second album, ” Closer” of Josh released in November 2013. Just within two months, his album made number one on the Billboard charts. His song ” You Raise Me Up” became one of the signature songs.

Josh released his second live DVD, ” Live at the Greek,” in 2004 that aired on PBS. There was a standout performance on the song ” remember when it rained.” Josh Groban was nominated for Favorite Male Artist in the pop category at the American Music Awards.

His other recording,” Believe also earned an Academy Award nomination in 2015.

Josh’s Single ” You Raise Me Up” was nominated for the Best Male pop vocal performance at the awards ceremony.

Furthermore, the third studio album, ” Awake,” released in November 2006, and the Christmas album came out in 2007. Noel was a successful album in the United States and also became the best-selling record of 2007. this was also nominated for Juno and Grammy Awards.

Josh Groban performed with Heather Headley at Barack Obama’s Presidential Inauguration in January 2009. His fifth studio album ” Illuminations” came in 2010 that was produced by Rick Rubin. In 2011, He went on 83 city tours called the Straight to You Tour to promote the new record.

His album ” Stages ” was released in 2015, in which all broadway musical covers were included. He was nominated for the Tony Award for best actor in 2017.

During his singing career, he acted in many films and television series such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, Muppets Most Wanted, The Office, and many others are included. Josh made an appearance in the Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and other television shows.

However, he became one of the best-selling artists of all time. The ninth studio album of Josh, ” Harmony,” was released in November 2020.

Personal Life

Josh Groban dated January Jones from 2003 to 2006. Moreover, he also remained in a relationship with Kat Dennings in 2014 and with Schuyler Helford in 2017.

Josh Groban Net Worth

The famous Josh Groban Net Worth is $35 million. He is spending a lavish life. Last year in January 2020, he purchased a house for $ 2.255 million in the Los Feliz of Los Angeles.

The home was so beautiful that built-in 1970. It was 2100 square feet above the Santa Monica mountains. There were three bedrooms and four bathrooms. However, he sold this home for $3.75 million in 2016.