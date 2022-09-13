All You Need To Know about Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Daisy Josephine Sudeikis is from America; she is famous for being the daughter of the well-known and the renowned industry faces Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. Where Olivia Wilde is a famous actress and filmmaker known for movies and T.V. shows like The Change-Up, Booksmart, House, The O.C, Life Itself, and many others more. And Jason Sudeikis, her father is a producer, actor, and comedian also known for the movies such as Horrible Bosses, SNL, We’re the Millers, Race, 30 Rock, and many other films and T.V. shows.

In November, Jason and Olivia began dating in2011 and got engaged in 2013 January. Their son and Daisy were born in 2016. Ontis was born in 2014; eventually, the couple separated in November 2020 and since have co-parented both Otis Sudeikis and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis.

Her mother, Olivia Wilde, is an outstanding pop star as she has left an incredible legacy behind her. She has transitioned from a successful model and actress to a film director and producer, for which she has several accolades herself.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Birthday: October 11, 2016

Age: 4 years

Gender: Female

Height: 3 feet 5 inches

Nationality: American

Parents: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis

Siblings: Otis Sudeikis

Facts About Josephine Sudeikis

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality