All You Need To Know about Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Daisy Josephine Sudeikis is from America; she is famous for being the daughter of the well-known and the renowned industry faces Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. Where Olivia Wilde is a famous actress and filmmaker known for movies and T.V. shows like The Change-Up, Booksmart, House, The O.C, Life Itself, and many others more. And Jason Sudeikis, her father is a producer, actor, and comedian also known for the movies such as Horrible Bosses, SNL, We’re the Millers, Race, 30 Rock, and many other films and T.V. shows.
In November, Jason and Olivia began dating in2011 and got engaged in 2013 January. Their son and Daisy were born in 2016. Ontis was born in 2014; eventually, the couple separated in November 2020 and since have co-parented both Otis Sudeikis and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis.
Her mother, Olivia Wilde, is an outstanding pop star as she has left an incredible legacy behind her. She has transitioned from a successful model and actress to a film director and producer, for which she has several accolades herself.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Name: Daisy Josephine Sudeikis
Birthday: October 11, 2016
Age: 4 years
Gender: Female
Height: 3 feet 5 inches
Nationality: American
Parents: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis
Siblings: Otis Sudeikis
Facts About Josephine Sudeikis
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
- She was born on October 11, 2016. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis is 6 years old this current year.
- Daisy was born on the International Day of Girl in 2016, which is October 11, with Caucasian ethnicity, and her nationality is American.
- Her birth was announced by her mother, Olivia, on Instagram. The caption said Daisy Josephine Sudeikis was born like a boss.
- Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis exchanged wedding vows in 2013, and the couple has two children together.
- On her Instagram profile, Olivia Wilde posted many pictures of Daisy’s fourth birthday, thanking her for becoming a light of hope in her darkest moment.
- Daisy’s height is not revealed openly. But we can say the 4-year old’s height might be around 3, 5 in feet/inches.
- After her parent’s separation in 2020, Daisy and Ontis were co-parented, and her parents have not revealed many details about it.
- Currently, Daisy Josephine lives with her brother and parents in Los Angeles, California, USA.
- Josephine Sudeikis’s grandparents are Dan Sudeikis, Leslie Cockburn, Andrew Cockburn, Kathryn Sudeikis, and his uncle is Charlie Philip Cockburn.