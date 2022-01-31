José Trinidad Marin: Wife Maria, Mother & Sisters Names and Family!

Trino Marin’s real name is Jose Trinidad Marin. He was born in California, United States, on 15th Feb 1964. People know Trino by his real name. Jose belongs to Christian Family. Moreover, they belong to a combined heritage. However, before marrying Jenni Rivera (ex-wife), Jose Trinidad was an unknown name for the public. Jenni is a notorious name in media because of her amusement, songwriting, and singing chops.

The couple always likes to keep their personal life private after being in a relationship. So, there’s veritably little information available on the internet about the couple. Jose Trinidad had his first hassle with Jenni Rivera in the high academy when she was only a teenager.

Before bonding to Jenni Rivera, Trino Marin worked at a café in Mexican-American. Jose Trinidad Marin’s acting career was the only source of his earnings. Principally, Jose is from Mexico. And he has an American-Mexican nationality. His parents grew him in Mexico before shifting permanently to the United States. The exact timing of his shift to America is still unknown.

Trino Marin: Wiki

Name: José Trinidad Marín

Birthday: 15 th February 1964

February 1964 Age: 56 years

Gender: Male

Nationality: American

Children: Jacquie campos, Michael Marin, and Chiquis Rivera.

Divorce: Once (Jenni Rivera)

When Jenni and Jose started seeing each other, he was unemployed. Marin did various odd jobs to end meet his relationship with Rivera. When he was 22 years old, Jose was hired as an executive director in a cafe at American-Mexican. Later on, he started earning a decent income.

10 Facts on Jos Trinidad Marn

Trino advised his woman to renew her education instead of staying at home alone. On the other hand, Rivera was happy and decided to give time to her kiddies and house. After also, this little argument turned into a big controversy.

José Trinidad Marín is also famous as the ex-husband of Jenni Rivera.

He was born in 1964. Moreover, he has now reached the age of 56 years. Furthermore, he celebrated his birthday on 15th Feb every year.

The detailed information regarding José Trinidad Marín’s father, mama, and family isn’t mentioned in the media.

Talking about his family, his ex-wife is an American songster and actress. The couple first met in the high academy and got married in 1984. The couple has two daughters and a son.

Jose and Jenni got disassociated after knowing the painful verify that Jose sexually abused his son Jacquie and Chiquie and their family-in-law Rosie.

He’s presently in captivity because he physically and emotionally abused his son and family-in-law.

There’s no Wikipedia memoir devoted to his own. Jose Trinidad’s information about career details isn’t available on the internet.

He has not bared much about his education and qualification. But looking at his accomplishment, he appears to be well educated.

The net worth details about José Trinidad aren’t available. Either the income details or payment is also not handed.

He’s American by nation. And he belongs to the white race.

According to Trino’s interviews, at the age of 15 years, he fell in love with Jenni Rivera. Jose Marin Trinidad proposes to Jenni (Dolores) Jenni at 20, and they married after many a few months in 1984.

Moreover, at the age of 17 years, Jenni got pregnant with his first baby. Rivera was still in the high academy when she gave birth to her first child. The couple has three children. Besides all, their marriage ended in 1992. Moreover, there isn’t any new information or print bared about the new woman of Jose Marin Trinidad. He started his life again with his new partner nearly in Riverside County.