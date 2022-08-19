Every Fact You Need To Know About Mexican actor Jorge Salinas

Jorge Salinas is a well-known Mexican television and film actor. The talented actor is best recognized for his leading roles in telenovelas. On July 27, 1968, he was born in Mexico. He enrolled at Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) in 1990.

After finishing his studies, Jorge got his first opportunity in the telenovela Valeria y Maximiliano. Further, he appeared in the telenovelas El abuelo y yo in 1991, Mágica juventud in 1992, Dos mujeres, un camino in 1993 and María Isabel in 1997.

He joined the main cast of Sexo, pudor y lágrimas in 1999 and the following year; he appeared in the film Amores Perros. He won two TVyNovelas Awards in 2000 and 2009 for Best Lead Actor and the People en Español Award in 2012 for Best Couple with Ana Brenda Contreras.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jorge Salinas

Date of birth: July 27, 1968

Place of birth: Mexico

Age: 54 years

Horoscope: Leo

Nationality: Mexican

Height: 6 ft 0 inches or 184 cm

Weight: Not available

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $5-$8 Million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Elizabeth Álvarez,

Instagram: @ salinasjorgemx

Twitter: @salinasjorgemx

