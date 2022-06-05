Biography

Every Detail You Want To Know About Jonathan Togo

He is an American actor who got fame for his role in CSI: Miami as Ryan Wolfe. Read the article to know more about Jonathan Togo.

By Tony Altidore 1

Jonathan Togo is an actor from America best known for his role as Ryan Wolfe in CSI: Miami. Togo has performed and taken an interest in various plays, including Our Country’s Good. He has other TV show credits, including a role in Special Unit 2 and Judging Amy, Law and Order, The Jury, and Ed.

Likewise, he played a store representative in Mystic River. Jonathan composed and coordinated a
web series, My Best Friend Is My Penis, for Atom.com in 2008.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

  • Full name: Jonathan Fredrick Togo
  • Date of birth: August 25th, 1977
  • Place of birth: Rockland, Massachusetts, USA
  • Age: 45 years
  • Nationality: American
  • Horoscope: Virgo
  • Occupation: Actor
  • Spouse/Girlfriend: Tiffany Baker
  • Height: 5 feet 9 inches or 175.2 cm
  • Weight: 76 kg or 168 lbs
  • Instagram: @jontogo
  • Twitter: @JonTogo77
  • Net Worth: $8 million

Jonathan Togo with wife

Further details about Jonathan Togo

● On August 25th, 1977, he was born Jonathan Fredrick Togo to Sheila, a housewife and former visual merchandiser, and Michael Togo, a commercial artist, and graphic designer, in Rockland, Massachusetts, USA.
● His father previously worked for the Boston Globe. His mother is of Italian origin, while his father is Jewish. Togo attended a Hebrew School and graduated from Rockland High School in 1995. He was a wrestler in high school.
● In 1991 and 1992, as a student, Togo went to the Project Contemporary Competitiveness, Advanced Study Program (a.k.a. PCC ASP), then in 1996 worked as a proctor.
● After that, Togo went to Vassar College, where he got a bachelor’s degree in Theater and later furthered his studies at the National Theater Institute of the Eugene O’Neill Theater.
● Sam Endicott, a future Bravery singer, and John Conway, keyboardist, were his classmates in his college. Together they played for different bands in the Poughkeepsie area.
● Togo married twice. His first wife was an actress, Diora Baird, and together they have one child. The couple got separated in 2016 after three years of marriage.
● On January 17, 2019, he tied the knot with actress Tiffany Baker. Tiffany gave birth to a daughter in March 2021.
● Togo featured in a web arrangement called “Threw: The Continuing Chronicles of Derek Riffchyn, Greatest Casting Director in the World. Ever”, in which he plays the main character of Derek: a bold, to some degree ruthless, and very insensitive director. Real-life best friend of Togo Justin Long plays the role of his colleague, Scott.
● In 2010, he performed the character of twin siblings, Richard and Mark, in the movie “Identical.” In September 2013, Togo became a part of the season 4 cast of Covert Affairs.
● Togo’s net worth is $8 million and primarily, his source of income is his career as an artist.

Jonathan Togo

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

