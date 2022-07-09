All You Need To Know About Jon Tenney

Jon Tenney is an American-born actor known in Hollywood for playing roles in Special Agent Fritz Howard in The Closer and spinoff Major Crimes. Similarly, he made his debut with a production of Mike Nichols’s film’ The Real Thing and has worked steadily in regional theater and Broadway on and off.

Jon began his career working on television and starred in many short series. He also made appearances as a guest on Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, Spenser for Hire, and Gets Real. The series with Tenney as a regular was canceled on all four major networks. From 2005 to 2012, Jon played Agent Fritz Howard, the character as a husband of Brenda Leigh Johnson in The Closer and its spinoff Major Crimes. Later, he represented Dr. Simon Craig, a lovely interest of Nora Walker (Sally Field) in Brothers & Sisters.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Jonathan Frederick Tenney

Popular As: Jon Tenney

Gender: Male.

Date of Birth: December 16, 1961.

Place of Birth: Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Birthday: December 16

Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White.

Religion: Not Known

Age: 60 Years Old

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Father (Dad): Fredrick Haworth Tenney

Mother: Dr. Lillian Sandra Baum

Marital Status: Married

Spouse: Married to Leslie Urdang

Children: Emerson Tenney

Net Worth: 6 million dollars as of 2021

Source of Income: Career as an Actor

Instagram: @jontenney

All about the body measurements of Jon Tenney

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 6 feets

Weight: Unknown

Eye Color: Brown.

Hair Color: Black.

Shoe Size: Unknown

Sexual Orientation: Straight

