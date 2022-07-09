All You Need To Know About Jon Tenney

Jon Tenney is an American-born actor known in Hollywood for playing roles in Special Agent Fritz Howard in The Closer and spinoff Major Crimes. Similarly, he made his debut with a production of Mike Nichols’s film’ The Real Thing and has worked steadily in regional theater and Broadway on and off.
Jon began his career working on television and starred in many short series. He also made appearances as a guest on Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, Spenser for Hire, and Gets Real. The series with Tenney as a regular was canceled on all four major networks. From 2005 to 2012, Jon played Agent Fritz Howard, the character as a husband of Brenda Leigh Johnson in The Closer and its spinoff Major Crimes. Later, he represented Dr. Simon Craig, a lovely interest of Nora Walker (Sally Field) in Brothers & Sisters.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Names: Jonathan Frederick Tenney
- Popular As: Jon Tenney
- Gender: Male.
- Date of Birth: December 16, 1961.
- Place of Birth: Princeton, New Jersey, USA
- Birthday: December 16
- Profession: Actor
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White.
- Religion: Not Known
- Age: 60 Years Old
- Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
- Father (Dad): Fredrick Haworth Tenney
- Mother: Dr. Lillian Sandra Baum
- Marital Status: Married
- Spouse: Married to Leslie Urdang
- Children: Emerson Tenney
- Net Worth: 6 million dollars as of 2021
- Source of Income: Career as an Actor
- Instagram: @jontenney
Jon Tenney body measurements

- Height: 6 feets
- Weight: Unknown
- Eye Color: Brown.
- Hair Color: Black.
- Shoe Size: Unknown
- Sexual Orientation: Straight
Facts about Jon Tenney
Facts about Jon Tenney
- He was born as Jonathan Fredrick Tenney in Princeton, New Jersey, of the United States on December 16, 1961. Jons age is now 56 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He belongs to mixed ethnicity, and his more aged parents were from Polland and Jewish, where his parents were of English ancestry as forebears.
- Jon is a highly educated and qualified person. In 1984 he joined and studied at Vassar College, where he earned a degree in a B.A. He also took drama and philosophy as his primary subjects during that time.
- Later on, Jon studied in Juilliard School’s Drama Division during the time of his college education and was a member of Group 19 from 1986 to 1990. He also had his debut in a touring production, The Real Thing, directed by Mike Nicholas.
- If we talk about Jon’s salary and net worth, we can say that while dating Teri Hatcher, He had an estimated net worth of 50 million dollars, but for now, his approximated Net Worth is 7 million dollars.