Every fact you need to know about Jon Huertas

Jon Huertas is a famous American actor known for his role in the HBO series “generation kill.” His full name is Jonathan William Scott Hofstedt. He was born on 23 October 1969 in New York, United States.

The major role of Jon Huertas was noticed in the movie Why Do Fools Fall in Love. Moreover, he also got fame for being an American Air Force veteran.

Jon is a married man, and his wife’s name is Nicole Borges. The couple married on 4 May 2014 and has a joyful life. The marriage ceremony was held in Tulum, Mexico.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jonathan William Scott Hofstedt

Date of birth: October 23, 1969,

Place of birth: New York City, the U.S.

Age: 32years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Scorpio

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @ jonhuertas

Net Worth: $2 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Nicole Borges

All about the body measurements of the Jon Huertas

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 75kg

Height: 5’11”

Shoe size: 4 US

Body measurements: Not Available

