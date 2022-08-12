Every fact you need to know about Jon Huertas

Jon Huertas is a famous American actor known for his role in the HBO series “generation kill.” His full name is Jonathan William Scott Hofstedt. He was born on 23 October 1969 in New York, United States.
The major role of Jon Huertas was noticed in the movie Why Do Fools Fall in Love. Moreover, he also got fame for being an American Air Force veteran.
Jon is a married man, and his wife’s name is Nicole Borges. The couple married on 4 May 2014 and has a joyful life. The marriage ceremony was held in Tulum, Mexico.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jonathan William Scott Hofstedt
- Date of birth: October 23, 1969,
- Place of birth: New York City, the U.S.
- Age: 32years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Scorpio
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Instagram: @ jonhuertas
- Net Worth: $2 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Nicole Borges
All about the body measurements of the Jon Huertas
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 75kg
- Height: 5’11”
- Shoe size: 4 US
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Jon Huertas
- Jon began acting when he was only 10 years old.
- He became known for his role as Antonio in the television series Moesha.
- Jon Huertas spent eight years in the military and participated in Operations.
- He also got a college degree in theatre.
- Jon was also nominated for a 2000 ALMA Award for his role on the ABC series Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.
- He works with many charities that help veterans, such as the Wounded Warrior Fund and Puppies Behind Bars.
- Jon is active on social media so you follow him on his social media account.