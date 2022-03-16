Jon Favreau Personal Details, Career, Net Worth, Personal Relations

Jon Favreau, a popular American actor, was born on 19 October 1966 in Queens, New York. He is a popular American actor and director and works for the Walt Disney Company production.

He is the director of the film Iron Man in 2008, Iron Many 2 in 2010, Avengers, 2012, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and many more. He is also the director of the jungle book and The Lion King.

Jon Favreau joined Chicago’s Improv Olympic and worked with Tim Windows, Mike Myers, and Horatio Sanz. The first film of Jon was Danny DeVito’s Hoffa, and others are Vicious Circle and Batman Forever.

Jon Favreau returned to a more intimate cinema in 2014. Jon Favreau played the leading role in many commercials and films.

Jon Favreau Personal Details

Full Name Jonathan Kolia Favreau Date of Birth 19 October 1966 Age 55 years old Birthplace Flushing, Queens, New York City, U.S. ofession Director, Actor, Screenwriter, and Producer Height 6’1″ Weight 98 Shoe Size Not Known Spouse Joya Tillem Worth $100 million

Personal Life

Jon Favreau’s father name is Charles Favreau and mothers’s name Madeleine Favreau. He married Joya Tillem on 24 November 2007. Now the couple has three beautiful kids named Max. Madeleine, and Brighton Rose.

Net Worth

Jon Favreau is the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is Hollywood’s highest-grossing director. His films grossed over $1 billion at the box office. The net worth of Jon Favreau is almost $100 million.