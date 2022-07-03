Every Fact You Need To Know About Joe Seo

Joe Seo is a popular Asian American actor who is working and living in America. Joe is working so hard and has the brightest future in the entertainment industry as he is working very hard.

Seo debuted in front of the camera in 2006 in Gridiron Gang film in which he played the role of a Choi. Not only this, he always played a major role in the television industry. The actor became famous because of his television series named Cobra Kai.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Joe Seo

Date of birth: 31 July 1991

Place of birth: California, United States

Age: 31years old

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: South Korean

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @joeseo

Net Worth: approx. $1M

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Joe Seo

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 80 kg

Height: 5’11”

Shoe size: 9 US

Body measurements: not available

Facts about Joe Seo