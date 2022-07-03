 Every Fact You Need To Know About Joe Seo

Joe Seo is a popular Asian American actor who is working and living in America. Joe is working so hard and has the brightest future in the entertainment industry as he is working very hard.
Seo debuted in front of the camera in 2006 in Gridiron Gang film in which he played the role of a Choi. Not only this, he always played a major role in the television industry. The actor became famous because of his television series named Cobra Kai.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Joe Seo
- Date of birth: 31 July 1991
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Age: 31years old
- Horoscope: Taurus
- Nationality: South Korean
- Occupation: Actor
- Instagram: @joeseo
- Net Worth: approx. $1M
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Joe Seo
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 80 kg
- Height: 5’11”
- Shoe size: 9 US
- Body measurements: not available
Facts about Joe Seo
- A famous Asian American actor Joe Seo was born on 31 July. The year is not confirmed as some people say 1990 or 1991.
- Currently, he is 31 years old and still looks so young and active.
- Joe Seo keeps his life private, and no one knows about his girlfriend and current love. Yes, he is single yet and just focused on his career.
- He belongs to an Asian ethnic group and currently fulfilling his dream in front of the camera.
- Joe Seo has an Instagram account named @joeseo, where more than 3k followers follow him.
- Actually, he is well known for his television series Cobra Kai in which played the role of Kyler and was released in 2019.
- Joe always performed well and has played a role in more than 20 movies and earned the name in the industry.
- The net worth of Joe Seo is under review; however, according to some reports, his net worth is $1 million.