Indonesia is a very beautiful and exotic country with rich natural resources and huge economic potential. Everyone knows Indonesia as a very popular tourist country, which it actually is. But not everyone comes there as tourists. Many people come to Indonesia to earn money for themselves and their families, and they succeed. There are many vacancies available for foreigners in Indonesia. Jobs in Indonesia for foreigners are primarily related to the field of tourism, for example, in the famous resorts of the island of Bali or the sphere of skilled labor in the economic and financial center of the country – the capital Jakarta.

What kind of work in Indonesia is available for foreigners?

As already mentioned, tourism is very developed in Indonesia, and millions of tourists come to Indonesia every year to see the local beauty and enjoy the beautiful nature. All this creates a rather big burden on the tourism industry and all the people working in it. Because of this, new vacancies in the service sector or home staff appear every day in Indonesia. These vacancies in Indonesia do not require a university degree to work for them, and it is easier to get to work there. But the salaries for these vacancies are relatively low. Also, some vacancies are designed for students who still have neither education nor work experience. These are such vacancies as:

Cook

Manager

Cleaner

Barista

Cooker

Mechanic

Driver

Packer

Technologist

Hostess

But despite the fact that the tourism sector in Indonesia is developed quite strongly, in addition to this, Indonesia is a fairly developed country in other areas. Therefore, there are a lot of vacancies here for those who have university education and work experience in the required field. Those who work in such vacancies have higher salaries than those who work in the service sector. These are such vacancies in Indonesia as:

Architect

Engineer

Financier

Accountant

Auditor

Banker

These lists show how well-rounded Indonesia is, and how much work there is for those who are really willing to work.

What are the requirements for those who want to work in Indonesia?

The main requirements are the mandatory obtaining of a work permit, work visa and a good knowledge of the English language. Most of the responsibility for the execution of the above documents for a foreign specialist lies with an Indonesian company that hires a foreigner to work in Indonesia and concludes a contract with him. Knowledge of the English language is also categorically required. Working in Indonesia without knowledge of the language, a minimum of English skills, is practically inaccessible. In addition to English, proficiency in Indonesian proper is also encouraged. It is also highly recommended to work in Indonesia solely in a legal job. Illegal employment threatens a foreigner with very heavy punishment.

What is the salary of workers in Indonesia?

The lowest wage in Indonesia is $ 305. Few people receive such a salary, in most cases it is more – from $ 800 to $ 2500 and more. Of course, it all depends on the vacancy and the company itself that hires the employee, as well as on the region in which you will work. It is worth mentioning that prices correspond to salaries, and working in Indonesia, even with a small salary, you can live in peace and not experience a shortage of funds, with moderate spending, of course.

Where can I find work in Indonesia?

You can find the most profitable and high-quality vacancies from trusted employers on the Layboard website, who always have available all vacancies in any field, with any requirements and working conditions. It is a very user-friendly job search site that will help you find your dream job as quickly as possible.