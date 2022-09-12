All you need to know about Joanna Vanderham

Scottish actress Joanna Vanderham came to the public eye after appearing in the television series The Paradise as Denise Lovett and, in Heaven After, Dennis Lowet.
She has also performed significant television roles such as “One of Us,” “Dance on the Edge,” and “The Man in the Orange Shirt.” Joanna played the role of Penelope Blake in the action series Cinemax Warrior in 2019.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Gender Identity: Female
- Birth Name: Joanna Vanderham
- Nickname: Joanna
- Date of Birth: October 18, 1991
- Place of Birth: Perth, Scotland
- Age: 30 years old
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: Scottish
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Anglican / Episcopalian
All about the body measurements of Joanna Vanderham
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height: Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
- Weight: Kilograms – 56 kg
- Body Shape: Hourglass
- Body Build: Slim
- Eye Color: Green
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Sexuality: Straight
- Shoe Size: 8.5 (US) / 6.5 (UK)
- Dress Size: 4 (US) / 8 (UK)
- Distinctive Features: Platinum Blonde Hair
- Body Measurements: 35-24-35 inches
Facts About Joanna Vanderham
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
- Joanna Vanderham’s parents named Tom(father), a Dutch businessman, and Jill(mother), a cardiovascular professor at Ninewells Hospital. When she was young, her parents separated due to their personal issues.
- Reflecting on her education, she joined the Robert Douglas Memorial School of Scone and completed higher studies at the High School of Dundee. At High school, she showed her interest in acting and later went to Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama of Cardiff to attend acting classes.
- Joanna debuted her television appearance in 2011, ‘The Runaway,’ a Sky1 mini-drama series.
- She first appeared in 2012 in the drama film ‘What Maisie Knew’ as the daughter of the lead character.
- Joanna’s notable television appearances include, The Paradise (2012), Dancing on the Edge (2013), Banished (2015), One of Us (2016), and Retribution (2016).
- Net worth/salary latest updated report in 2021 – $1 Million – $5 Million (Approx).