All you need to know about Joanna Vanderham

Scottish actress Joanna Vanderham came to the public eye after appearing in the television series The Paradise as Denise Lovett and, in Heaven After, Dennis Lowet.

She has also performed significant television roles such as “One of Us,” “Dance on the Edge,” and “The Man in the Orange Shirt.” Joanna played the role of Penelope Blake in the action series Cinemax Warrior in 2019.

Gender Identity: Female

Birth Name: Joanna Vanderham

Nickname: Joanna

Date of Birth: October 18, 1991

Place of Birth: Perth, Scotland

Age: 30 years old

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Profession: Actress

Nationality: Scottish

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Anglican / Episcopalian

Height: Feet – 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: Kilograms – 56 kg

Body Shape: Hourglass

Body Build: Slim

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: Blonde

Sexuality: Straight

Shoe Size: 8.5 (US) / 6.5 (UK)

Dress Size: 4 (US) / 8 (UK)

Distinctive Features: Platinum Blonde Hair

Body Measurements: 35-24-35 inches

