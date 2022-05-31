Every Fact You Need To Know About Jirah Mayweather

Jirah Mayweather is a celebrity daughter who came into the limelight because of her parents. Jirah is the daughter of an American professional boxer and promoted Floyd Mayweather Jr.Jirah was born on 25th June 2004 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Her mother has died who was an actress, entrepreneur, and author. Her parents have a dysfunctional and hostile relationship. Her father’s name is Josie Harris, and her mother passed away in 2020 because of the overuse of drugs. Jirah has two brothers named Zion and Koraun. She passed out from Wets ranch High school recently.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jirah Mayweather
- Date of birth: June 25, 2004
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Age: 18 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Celebrity Daughter
- Instagram: @ jirahmilan
- Net Worth: approx.: $10k
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Jirah Mayweather
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 51kg
- Height: 5’3”
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Jirah Mayweather
- Jirah was born on 25th June 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA.
- Jirah is making her fabulous appearance on Instagram and has more than 284 k followers.
- She is also active on social media such as Tiktok, with 138k followers.
- Jirah came into the limelight because of her famous boxer father.
- According to rumors, her father was accused of many domestic violence and battery
conviction cases.
- The estimated net worth of Jirah Mayweather is almost $10 thousand. However, her dad
assets are $450 million.
- She is not involved with anyone, so it seems that she is single yet.