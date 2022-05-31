Every Fact You Need To Know About Jirah Mayweather

Jirah Mayweather is a celebrity daughter who came into the limelight because of her parents. Jirah is the daughter of an American professional boxer and promoted Floyd Mayweather Jr.Jirah was born on 25th June 2004 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Her mother has died who was an actress, entrepreneur, and author. Her parents have a dysfunctional and hostile relationship. Her father’s name is Josie Harris, and her mother passed away in 2020 because of the overuse of drugs. Jirah has two brothers named Zion and Koraun. She passed out from Wets ranch High school recently.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jirah Mayweather

Date of birth: June 25, 2004

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Age: 18 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Occupation: Celebrity Daughter

Instagram: @ jirahmilan

Net Worth: approx.: $10k

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Jirah Mayweather

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 51kg

Height: 5’3”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Jirah Mayweather