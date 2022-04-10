Jinnytty: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Jinnytty is a twitch star known for her twitch channel named Jinnytty. She’s well known for videotape game streaming, doing cover songs, and vlogging on her channel.
Her twitch channel has gained over 341 thousand followers, also vindicated. She started shuddering in 2017. She also owns her own YouTube channel, gaining 71.6 thousand subscribers. Her YouTube channel name is Jinnytty.
Biography and Body Measurements
She’s from South Korea, and from her YouTube channel, we can see her vlogging and doing numerous audacious effects. Not much about the social media star Jinny is on the web, but some of her words are available on notorious birthdays. She’s also one of the most well-known web stars of South Korea.
- Name: Jinnytty
- Birthday: 28th July 1992
- Age: 27 years
- Gender: Female
- Nationality: South Korean
- Ethnicity: White
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christianity
- Hobbies: Traveling
- Famous For: Streaming
- Profession: Twitch Streamer, Gamer
- Instagram: @yyj0728
- Twitter: @Jinnytty1
- YouTube: Jinnytty 企鵝妹 윰찌
