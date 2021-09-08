Jill St. John Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Jill St. John is that the most famous American actress. She was born on 19th August 1940 in California. She has become a member of the Children’s company alongside Stefanie powers and Wood. She began to act on the radio at the age of six. Aand made her first debut in December 1949 at the age of nine. She got a chance to play a meaty role in the TV program, Sandy Dreams. When she was 11, she needed to act in two acute episodes of Allen and the Burns. Moreover, she signed a contract to figure under Universal pictures for seven years at the age of 16. For this, she got paid USD 200 for each week.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

· Jill St. John Weight: 124 lbs or (56 kg)

· Jill St. John Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (168 cm)

· Jill St. John Shoe Size: Unknown

· Jill St. John Horoscope: Leo

· Jill St. John Bra Size: 34 B

· Jill St. John Body Measurements: 36-22-35 inches or (91-56-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

· Jill St. John Date of Birth: 19th August 1940

· Jill St. John Age: 79 Years

· Jill St. John Nationality: American

· Jill St. John Eye color: Hazel

· Jill St. John Spouse/Boyfriend: Neil Dubin (m. 1957–1958), Lance Reventlow (m. 1960–1963), Jack Jones (m. 1967–1969), and Robert Wagner (m. 1990)