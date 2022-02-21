Biography

Jessica Steen Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
1

Jessica Steen is a brilliant and well-known Canadian film actress. This famous actress also has got much popularity on the TV screen. She was born on 19th December 1965 in Toronto, Ontario. Moreover, this famous actress is the daughter of a well-liked director and an actor Jan Steen and an actress Joanna Noyes. Her parents being within the acting profession, Jessica Steen, also had a tremendous interest in acting since childhood.

Jessica Steen appeared within the Canadian Children’s television series at the young age of eight years. Later, she got various opportunities for various roles. Donna in Gentle Sinners, Tracy Vrain in Threshold, Janet in Dog Watch, and Clara within the Ride Home are a number of the well-recognized roles played by Jessica Steen. Aside from this, she also appeared in many TV series and won many hearts.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Jessica Steen Weight: 53 Kg or (116 pounds)
  • Jessica Steen Height: 5 Feet and 4 inches or (163 cm)
  • Jessica Steen Bra size: 34 B
  • Jessica Steen Shoe size: 8.5 US
  • Jessica Steen Body Measurements: 34-26-34 inches or (86-66-86 cm)

 

 

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Jessica Steen Date of Birth: 19th December 1965
  • Jessica Steen Age: 54 Years
  • Jessica Steen Nationality: Canadian
  • Jessica Steen Eye color: Blue
  • Jessica Steen Hair color: Blonde
  • Jessica Steen Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Jessica Steen Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

 

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

