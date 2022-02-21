Jessica Steen Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Jessica Steen is a brilliant and well-known Canadian film actress. This famous actress also has got much popularity on the TV screen. She was born on 19th December 1965 in Toronto, Ontario. Moreover, this famous actress is the daughter of a well-liked director and an actor Jan Steen and an actress Joanna Noyes. Her parents being within the acting profession, Jessica Steen, also had a tremendous interest in acting since childhood.

Jessica Steen appeared within the Canadian Children’s television series at the young age of eight years. Later, she got various opportunities for various roles. Donna in Gentle Sinners, Tracy Vrain in Threshold, Janet in Dog Watch, and Clara within the Ride Home are a number of the well-recognized roles played by Jessica Steen. Aside from this, she also appeared in many TV series and won many hearts.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jessica Steen Weight: 53 Kg or (116 pounds)

Jessica Steen Height: 5 Feet and 4 inches or (163 cm)

Jessica Steen Bra size: 34 B

Jessica Steen Shoe size: 8.5 US

Jessica Steen Body Measurements: 34-26-34 inches or (86-66-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: